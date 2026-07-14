Huawei unveils new Pura 90s Pro Max and Pura 90s Pro 5G flagships

·44·Technology
Huawei unveils new Pura 90s Pro Max and Pura 90s Pro 5G flagships

Chinese tech giant Huawei has officially announced its latest flagship smartphones — the Pura 90s Pro Max and Pura 90s Pro 5G. Immediately following the global presentation, high-quality images and technical specifications of the devices were released to the public. These new models aim to strengthen the brand's leadership in mobile photography and design. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to Ixbt.com, the new flagships are currently available for pre-order in the Malaysian market. These devices are expected to appear soon in the Middle East and European countries, as well as regional markets like Uzbekistan. The Pura series is a premium line that brings together Huawei's most advanced technologies.

Pura 90s Pro Max: Maximum power and professional camera

The top model of the line, the Pura 90s Pro Max, is equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED LTPO display. The screen's adaptive refresh rate varies from 1 to 120 Hz, ensuring energy efficiency. Additionally, the body is protected against dust and water according to IP68 and IP69 standards, guaranteeing the device's durability even in extreme conditions.

The smartphone's main camera includes a 50 MP sensor with an f/1.4–f/4.0 variable aperture. The most notable feature is the 200 MP periscopic module, which offers 4x optical and 100x digital zoom capabilities. A 6000 mAh battery is responsible for autonomy, supporting 100 W wired and 80 W wireless fast charging.

Pura 90s Pro 5G: Compactness and vibrant colors

The Pura 90s Pro 5G model is slightly more compact, featuring a 6.6-inch OLED display. Its camera is also high-end, consisting of a 50 MP main sensor, a 12.5 MP ultra-wide-angle module, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 100x digital zoom. This model is also equipped with a 6000 mAh battery, but the charging speed is 66 W for wired and 50 W for wireless.

Huawei has placed special emphasis on design this time, offering users a unique and vibrant color palette. The new smartphones will be available in the following colors:

  • Guava Soda — bright and unusual pink;
  • Coconut White — classic white;
  • Orange Soda — energetic orange;
  • Mulberry Black — restrained black.
These updates are expected to further solidify Huawei's position in the premium segment. Especially in terms of camera capabilities and battery capacity, the Pura 90s series could pose serious challenges to key competitors in the market. It is highly likely that these flagships will soon be presented in official stores for users in Uzbekistan as well.

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