Unai Simon does not want penalties: “4-0 is better”

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon spoke openly about the upcoming 2026 World Cup semifinal against France. He expressed confidence in his abilities but emphasized that he does not want such an important match to be decided by a penalty shootout.

“I would prefer to win 4-0”

In an interview with RMC Sport, Unai Simon stated that he wants the semifinal against France to be decided in regular time.

He said that he feels confident in a penalty shootout, but still, such a scenario is not the best path for Spain.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself. If I guess the direction of the shot, I believe I can save it. But I just don't want such an important match to be decided by a penalty shootout,” said Simon.

The goalkeeper did not hide that he would even prefer a big 4-0 victory in regular time.

Why are penalties a dangerous scenario?

A penalty shootout can be an opportunity for goalkeepers to shine. But at this stage, it is more like a lottery.

In the semifinal, one shot decides the ticket to the final. A player's missed shot or a goalkeeper's correct jump changes the fate of the entire tournament.

Scenario Meaning for Spain Win in regular time shows control and dominance Extra time risk of fatigue and errors increases Penalty shootout psychological pressure reaches the maximum level

That is why Simon's opinion that “it shouldn't go to penalties” is not just simple caution. It is a desire not to lose control in a big game.

France is not an easy opponent

Spain will face France in the semifinal. This team has Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé and other fast players.

France's main danger is their ability to counterattack in seconds and change the game scenario. Spain, on the other hand, will try to control the ball, keep the opponent under pressure, and take the rhythm of the game into their own hands.

When these two styles clash, the role of the goalkeeper becomes even more important. Because France may not create many chances, but the ones they do create will be very dangerous.

Great responsibility for Simon

Unai Simon is one of the most important figures behind Spain's defensive line. In such games, the goalkeeper must not only make saves but also command the defense, start attacks with passes, and make the right decisions under pressure.

His tasks will increase even more in the match against France:

• Monitoring Mbappé's fast runs;

• directing defenders inside the penalty area;

• avoiding mistakes in set-piece situations;

• maintaining composure in ball possession;

• being mentally prepared for a penalty scenario.

Simply put, if Spain wants to reach the final, it is clear that Simon will not have a quiet night.

Is the “4-0” comment confidence or a psychological move?

Simon's comment about preferring a 4-0 win was an interesting signal before the semifinal.

On one hand, it looks like confident banter. On the other hand, it shows the general mood coming from the Spanish camp: they are not afraid of France, but rather want to conduct the game in their own desired scenario.

Such comments also affect the opponent. France may perceive this as overconfidence. Spain, in turn, tries to keep itself mentally superior through this.

The semifinal is decided by details

The France vs Spain match will determine the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup. In such clashes, it is not big talk, but small details that decide.

One wrong pass, one late exit, one save, or one set-piece can change the entire scenario.

Simon does not want penalties. Spain wants to win in regular time. And France can ruin any plan with its fast attacks.

Now the main question is: can Spain settle the game in regular time, or will Unai Simon still be forced to become a hero in a penalty shootout?