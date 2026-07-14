Unbelievable numbers: 2026 World Cup final ticket price hits $11.5 million!

·5·Sport
Unbelievable numbers: 2026 World Cup final ticket price hits $11.5 million!

As the decisive final match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, a real frenzy is being observed in the ticket market. On the official FIFA resale platform, the price for the most expensive ticket to the final has reached a record level of nearly $11.5 million has risen.

For more details on these astronomical prices that have shocked football fans around the world, check out the Zamin.uz review.

Cosmic prices: The cheapest one is $7.4 thousand!

ABC News According to information provided by, the most expensive ticket on the official FIFA resale platform is valued at exactly $11,499,998.85 . This is undoubtedly set to become the most expensive ticket in football history.

If you want to watch the final from the stadium, you will have to spend a small fortune just to find a ticket in the most basic and remote seats, as the cheapest ticket in the resale system starts at $7,440.50 .

Official FIFA offers and VIP packages

Interestingly, FIFA is still continuing official ticket sales. Recently, 1,178 category two tickets for the final match were released for open sale, each offered at 1,178 tickets were released and each of them $7,380 is being offered.

For wealthy fans who want to watch the game in special comfort and luxury, the following exclusive prices have been set:

Ticket and VIP package category

Price (in USD)

Category 2 official ticket (on FIFA website)

$7,380

Category 1 tickets

$19,995 to $32,970

Trophy Lounge+ VIP package (with food and drinks)

$32,500

Trophy Lounge VIP package (with food and drinks)

$34,500

FIFA remains silent: Where did the 'sold out' tickets come from?

The World Cup final match will take place on July 19 at the famous MetLife Stadium located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA.

The biggest question in this situation is the sudden appearance of new tickets. Previously, FIFA had announced on its official website that all tickets for the final match were already sold out. The organization has not yet provided any official explanation as to how and from what sources additional tickets were put up for sale before the World Cup.

FIFA World CupMetLife StadiumFootball TicketsSports EconomicsUSA 2026
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