News for WhatsApp users: Personal cloud storage to be created on iOS and Android

·28·Technology
News for WhatsApp users: Personal cloud storage to be created on iOS and Android

WhatsApp, one of the world's most popular messengers, is working on a new way for its users to store data. Soon, users will no longer have to rely solely on third-party services to back up their chat history, as the platform will introduce its own personal cloud storage. This feature is currently being tested for both Android and iOS users, according to Ixbt.com. reports .

Currently, WhatsApp users store their chats on Google Drive for Android and iCloud for Apple devices. The new feature will give users a choice: they can store their data using standard services or directly in WhatsApp's own encrypted storage.

Security and free storage

According to Ixbt.com, WhatsApp plans to offer users up to 2 GB of free space in its cloud storage. While this is sufficient for text messages and important documents, additional paid plans are expected for users with large amounts of media files. Specifically, a fee of approximately $1 per month may be set for 50 GB of storage.

The main advantage of the new system is its high level of security. All backups uploaded to WhatsApp cloud storage will be protected by end-to-end encryption by default. Users will be able to further protect their backups using a special password or a 64-digit encryption key.

It is worth noting that encryption on Google Drive or iCloud is optional and must be enabled by the user. In WhatsApp's personal storage, this process is mandatory, which significantly increases the level of security. If a user wishes to opt out of encryption, they will have to revert to traditional Google or Apple services.

This news is also important for users in Uzbekistan. When iCloud or Google Drive storage is full, the ability to store WhatsApp chats in a separate, secure location becomes available. This is especially useful for saving phone memory and ensuring data is not lost when switching devices.

The feature is currently in the development and testing phase. Although WhatsApp has not officially announced when the encrypted cloud storage system will be available to all users, it is expected to appear in updated versions of the app in the coming months.

WhatsAppTechnologyCloud StorageiOSAndroid
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