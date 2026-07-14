Huawei returns to the global market: Pura 90s Pro Max flagship officially unveiled

Chinese tech giant Huawei is making a powerful comeback to the global smartphone market after a long hiatus with its new flagship device — the Pura 90s Pro Max. This model is the company's first global device in recent years, featuring powerful technical specifications that are virtually identical to the version intended for the Chinese domestic market. According to ixbt.com, the new flagship claims to outperform its competitors not only in camera capabilities but also in battery life and durability. This is reported by news source.

The smartphone's main advantage lies in its display technology. The device is equipped with a 6.9-inch OLED screen supporting FHD+ resolution. Thanks to LTPO technology, the screen refresh rate dynamically adjusts from 1 to 120 Hz, ensuring both image smoothness and energy efficiency. Additionally, the ability to display 1.07 billion colors and a 300 Hz touch sampling rate provide the user with a high-quality visual experience.

Camera capabilities and AI

The Huawei Pura 90s Pro Max is expected to be a real find for photography enthusiasts. The device's main camera consists of a 50-megapixel sensor with an f/1.4–f/4.0 variable aperture. However, the biggest innovation is the 200-megapixel RYYB periscopic sensor, used for the first time in the industry. This module allows for 4x optical and 100x digital zoom. The CIPA 7.0 optical stabilization system guarantees sharp images even at maximum zoom.

The company's proprietary AI algorithms are used during image processing. This allows for preserving details in night shots and challenging lighting conditions. A 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens is chosen as the third camera. During video recording, a 20x tele-zoom function is available, creating great convenience for mobile videography enthusiasts.

Power and durability indicators

Inside the device, a Kirin 9030s processor is installed, providing high performance. In terms of autonomy, Huawei pleased users with a 6000 mAh battery. Such a large capacity is rarely seen among modern flagships. The smartphone supports 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. Notably, the 100W charger is included in the box.

New standards have also been set for safety and durability. The Pura 90s Pro Max body is protected according to IP68 and IP69 standards. This means the smartphone can withstand not only immersion in water but also high-temperature and high-pressure water jets. This feature makes it one of the most reliable flagships for use in extreme conditions.

Currently, the new model has entered the global stage via the Malaysian market and is expected to be released in the Middle East and European countries soon. The arrival of this model in the Uzbekistan market is naturally expected to spark great interest among tech enthusiasts, as the Huawei brand has a strong presence in the country. The price in Malaysia is set at approximately 1050 euros, making it a direct competitor to premium iPhone and Samsung models.