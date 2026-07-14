Adrien Rabiot: "We have no special plan for Lamine Yamal"

France national team midfielder Adrien Rabiot shared his thoughts ahead of the World Cup semi-final match against Spain. The experienced player stated at a press conference that no specific tactical plan has been drawn up to stop the young star of "La Roja," Lamine Yamal. This match is expected to be a new chapter in the intense rivalry between the two teams in recent years. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

It is known that the relationship between Adrien Rabiot and Lamine Yamal has been in the spotlight of the football community since Euro 2024. At that time, the French player criticized the teenage talent, saying he "needs to do more" to reach the final. However, Yamal responded on the pitch by scoring a super-goal against France and eliminating Les Bleus from the tournament.

Tactical approach and team play

According to Goal.com, Adrien Rabiot spoke in a more cautious tone this time. He emphasized that the French national team will not make the mistake of focusing on just one player. The Spanish national team was noted for being dangerous due to its team play and variety in the attacking line.

"There is no special plan for Lamine Yamal. We are preparing against the entire Spanish team, not just one player. Their attackers, ball control, and ability to find spaces inside the penalty area are very high. We must be alert to all of this," said Rabiot.

An optimistic mood currently prevails in the French national team camp. Having navigated a difficult path to the semi-finals, the team has reached its peak physical and mental form. According to Rabiot, while every player in the squad believes in their strength, they must maintain humility toward the opponent.

Past criticisms and conclusions

When journalists reminded Rabiot of his comments before Euro 2024, he approached the situation calmly. The midfielder stated that he does not remember his exact words from that time, but if he said so, that was his opinion then. This time, he is focusing more on actions on the pitch rather than psychological pressure.

The semi-final match between France and Spain will take place at the stadium in Dallas. This game is of great importance not only for a ticket to the final but also as a clash between two different football schools. The battle between the technical superiority of the Spaniards and the athletic and disciplined game of France will determine the winner.

For information, Lamine Yamal is recording excellent results for Barcelona and the national team this season. His every move undoubtedly poses a serious problem for opposing defenders. France, in turn, relies on an experienced defensive line and fast counter-attacks.