Ministry of Emergency Situations employee begins to drown while attempting to ride a jet ski

An employee of the Ministry of Emergency Situations began to drown while attempting to operate a jet ski.

It is reported that he lost his balance while trying to ride the jet ski and fell into the water. Rescuers present at the scene acted immediately and pulled him out of the water.

It is stated that no serious injuries were reported as a result of the incident. The Ministry of Emergency Situations employee survived with the help of the rescuers.

This incident serves as another reminder of the necessity to follow safety rules in bodies of water. Especially when using technical equipment such as jet skis, safety vests and control measures are essential.