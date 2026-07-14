Ukrainian government resigns: A major test for the new cabinet before winter

A major change has occurred on the political scene in Ukraine: the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko. With this decision, the country's government also resigns, but state administration will continue temporarily until a new prime minister is appointed.

258 deputies supported the resignation

A vote was held in the Ukrainian parliament on the departure of Yulia Sviridenko from the post of prime minister. According to Suspilne, 258 deputies voted in favor of her resignation.

According to Ukrainian legislation, if the prime minister resigns, the entire government also resigns. Therefore, along with Sviridenko, the Cabinet of Ministers is also stepping down.

This is the latest instance of a change in government leadership during Zelensky's presidency.

A new prime minister may be elected on July 16

Ukrainian deputies plan to elect a new prime minister on July 16. It is reported that Deputy Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will temporarily lead the government until a new leader is appointed.

Issue Current status Resigned leader Yulia Sviridenko Deputies who supported the decision 258 members Government status full resignation Temporary management Denys Shmyhal New prime minister vote Expected on July 16

This process is not just a routine personnel change for Ukraine. The country is under war conditions, facing energy risks and the pressure of winter preparations.

What did Sviridenko say?

On the eve of her resignation, Yulia Sviridenko emphasized that one of the government's main tasks was to survive the winter amid constant Russian attacks.

“Just like a year ago, the government's main task will be to survive the winter amid constant Russian attacks. Last year, the Russians also wanted to freeze us. They didn't succeed,” she said.

According to her, Ukraine has approved plans to ensure the stability of all regions to prepare for the coming winter, and they are being implemented daily.

A government that lasted less than a year

Sviridenko led the Ukrainian government for less than a year. She took office as prime minister in mid-July 2025.

During this short period, her government had to work in several directions simultaneously: the economy behind the front lines, energy, international aid, infrastructure, and winter preparations.

In wartime, the position of prime minister means not only economic management but also the task of maintaining the country's internal stability.

Who could be the new prime minister?

Several candidates are being mentioned in the Ukrainian press for the new prime minister position. Among them, the name of Naftogaz head Sergey Koretsky is being discussed the most.

According to Reuters, potential candidates include Denys Shmyhal, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Sergey Koretsky.

Potential candidate Current status Sergey Koretsky Head of Naftogaz Denys Shmyhal Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov High-ranking government official

The name of the new prime minister has not been officially confirmed yet. Therefore, the main decision may be announced in parliament on July 16.

The question surrounding the US Ambassador position

The Ukrainian press writes that Sviridenko has been offered the position of Ukraine's Ambassador to the USA. However, she has not yet announced her final decision on this offer.

This position is considered very important for Ukraine, as the USA remains one of Kyiv's main political, military, and financial partners.

If Sviridenko is sent to Washington, it may not mean the end of her political career, but rather a transition to a strategic direction.

Why is this resignation important?

Ukraine is currently acting in several difficult directions simultaneously, such as the front, economy, energy, and foreign aid.

In such a situation, a change in government sends two different signals.

On one hand, it could show that Zelensky's team wants to renew management and move to a new strategy. On the other hand, any political change in wartime also raises questions about stability.

Especially since the topic of winter preparation has already become a vital issue for Ukraine.

Winter — the first exam for the new government

Regardless of who becomes the new prime minister, one of the biggest tests ahead will be maintaining the energy system and managing the winter season.

In conditions where Russian strikes on energy infrastructure continue, keeping heat, electricity, and water supply stable in every region remains a priority for the state.

Simply put, for the new government, the question is not a “100-day program,” but “how will we survive the winter?”

A new political stage is beginning in Ukraine

Yulia Sviridenko's resignation shows that a new stage has begun in the Ukrainian political system. The government will change, a new prime minister will be chosen, and the main tasks before Kyiv will be redistributed.

However, the essence of the situation does not change: the war continues, winter is approaching, and international aid and internal stability remain of decisive importance for Ukraine.

Now the main question is: can the new prime minister provide the rapid and firm management that Ukraine needs before winter?