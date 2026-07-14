2026 World Cup: Starting lineups announced for France vs Spain

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2026 World Cup: Starting lineups announced for France vs Spain

The starting lineups for one of the most anticipated matches of the 2026 World Cup semifinal — the clash between France and Spain — have been revealed. The match kicks off at 00:00 Tashkent time.

One step from the final: two giants take the pitch

The winner of this match will advance to the World Cup final. Therefore, both France and Spain have decided to field their strongest possible lineups.

On one side Kylian Mbappé leading France, and on the other, Spain, relying on players like Lamine Yamal, Rodri, and Dani Olmo.

This is not just a semifinal — it is a match worthy of a final.

Spain lineup: Yamal and Oyarzabal in attack

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente has placed his trust in Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, and Álex Baena in the attack.

Rodri, Dani Olmo, and Fabián Ruiz will operate in midfield. The defensive line will feature Cucurella, Laporte, Pau Cubarsí, and Pedro Porro.

Spain starting XI:

Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Unai Simón

Defense

Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Laporte, Cucurella

Midfield

Rodri, Dani Olmo, Fabián Ruiz

Attack

Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena

Spain's plan is clear: ball possession, quick passing, and creating danger on the wings through Yamal.

France lineup: Mbappé starts

The French national team is also fielding its main stars. Kylian Mbappé will operate as the central striker.

Behind him are Bradley Barcola, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembélé. The duo of Adrien Rabiot and Aurélien Tchouaméni will operate in the center.

France starting XI:

Position

Player

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan

Defense

Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne

Midfield

Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot

Attack

Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola, Kylian Mbappé

France's greatest weapon is speed. Mbappé, Dembélé, and Barcola will look for the gaps behind the Spanish defense.

Key duel: Mbappé vs Yamal

This is one of the central intrigues of the semifinal — the confrontation between Mbappé and Yamal.

Mbappé is France's main leader. He can score, provide an assist, or break through the opponent's defense single-handedly in any situation.

Yamal is one of Spain's most dangerous young stars. His movement on the wing, dribbling, and unexpected decisions could pose a serious problem for the French defense.

There is also a clash of generations here: Mbappé is already a huge star, while Yamal is becoming a symbol of a new era in world football.

Where could the game be decided?

The central midfield will be of great importance in this match. For Spain, Rodri must maintain the tempo of the game. For France, Tchouaméni and Rabiot will try to disrupt Spain's passing rhythm.

Key point

What will decide it?

Rodri vs Tchouaméni duel

who will dominate the center?

Yamal vs Digne wing

Can Spain create danger?

Mbappé vs Cubarsí/Laporte

How will France use the counter-attack?

Olise and Dembélé

Opportunity to open up the Spanish defense from the wings

If Spain keeps the ball for long periods and keeps France on the defensive, the game will go according to de la Fuente's plan. If France finds space for quick counter-attacks, it will be very difficult for Spain.

The first finalist will be determined

The match between France and Spain starts at 00:00. The winner will advance to the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain wants to prove its strength on the world stage as the reigning European champion. France wants to reach the final once again and show its consistency in major tournaments.

There are many stars in this game. But in a semifinal, sometimes it's not the biggest name, but the right decision that brings victory.

Who do you think will reach the final — France led by Mbappé or Spain sparked by Yamal?

FranceSpainKylian MbappéLamine YamalRodri
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