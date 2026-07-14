Lineups Announced for France vs Spain Match

·62·Sport
Lineups Announced for France vs Spain Match

In the World Cup semi-final playoff stage, France and Spain will take the pitch on July 15 at 00:00. A 4-2-3-1 formation is indicated for both national teams. The starting lineups for France and Spain have been announced, though substitutes, head coaches, and the stadium name are not listed. In the FIFA rankings, Spain is in 2nd place, while France is in 3rd.

Mike Maignan will guard the French goal. The defensive line features Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Lucas Digne. Aurélien Tchouaméni and Adrien Rabiot will operate in midfield. In the attacking line, Ousmane Dembélé, Kylian Mbappé, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola are ready for the game.

Unai Simón is listed as the goalkeeper for Spain. In defense, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, and Marc Cucurella are expected to start. The midfield includes Álex Baena, Rodri, and Pedri. Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Mikel Oyarzabal will play in the attack.

Both teams may use the same tactical system in the match. France will rely on Mbappé, Dembélé, and Barcola in attack, while Spain is expected to focus on ball control with Rodri, Pedri, and Yamal.

FranceSpainMbappéRodriYamal
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