Praise for Jude Bellingham has intensified after the England national team reached the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. The “Manchester United” former defender Gary Neville called his performance in the tournament “phenomenal” and said that children in England now dream of being Bellingham.

“Every kid dreams of being Jude”

Gary Neville emphasized that Bellingham's influence is not limited to the pitch. According to him, Jude is becoming a true hero for a new generation in England.

“My daughters are 16 and 17, they love football and are amazed by Bellingham's game. For them, Jude is a real hero. Every kid in England is watching the World Cup right now and dreaming of being Jude Bellingham,” said Neville.

These words perfectly illustrate Bellingham's current status: he is not just a goal-scoring player, but is becoming a new icon in English football.

6 goals and the road to the semi-finals

Bellingham is one of England's most important players at the 2026 World Cup. He has scored 6 goals in the tournament and played a decisive role in leading the team to the semi-finals.

Neville believes it's not just about the goals. Bellingham is doing a huge amount of work on the pitch, both in attack and defense.

Bellingham's role Importance for England Goals saving the team in difficult situations Attacking movement keeping the opponent's defense under pressure Defensive support creating balance in the center Leadership influencing the team's morale

That is why Neville rates him as a player who has “reached the pinnacle of world football”.

“The best midfielder on the planet”

Speaking about Bellingham, Neville used a very high praise.

“We are witnessing the game of the best midfielder on the planet,” he said.

This assessment is not just emotion. Bellingham's current tournament allows him to claim such a status. He scores, presses, carries the ball, joins the attack, and returns to defense when needed to cover the center.

Simply put, Bellingham currently looks like a fully equipped version of the word “midfielder”.

Kane's support was not forgotten either

Neville said that Bellingham led England to the semi-finals almost single-handedly, but also highlighted Harry Kane's role.

This is an important point. Because no matter how bright Bellingham looks, England's current success does not depend on just one player. Kane provides experience, leadership, and composure in decisive situations in attack.

Bellingham is energy and explosion. Kane is experience and a goal-scoring instinct. For England, this duo remains the biggest source of hope before the semi-finals.

Did Bellingham change England?

For many years, England has had a talented squad in major tournaments but has not been able to find enough “star moments” in the decisive stages.

Now, Bellingham is filling exactly that void. He is not just playing well on the pitch — he is revolving the game around himself.

Such players can change the fate of a tournament. With one pass, one shot, or one pressing action, they give confidence to the whole team.

All eyes will be on Jude in the semi-final

England has reached the semi-finals, and now the pressure expected from Bellingham will increase even more.

At this stage, opponents will try to mark him tighter. He will be given less time, less space, and more physical pressure. But it is in such games that true leaders stand out.

For Bellingham, this semi-final is not just another game. It is an opportunity that could further cement his status in English history.

England has found its new star

Gary Neville's words express the general mood in England: Bellingham is no longer just a talented player, but has become a national hope.

His 6 goals, two-way play, and leadership on the pitch brought England to the semi-finals. Now, the whole country is waiting for another big moment from him.

There is only one question: Can Jude Bellingham lead England to the final?