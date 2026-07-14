The IM8 wellness startup, founded by famous footballer and entrepreneur David Beckham, has received a major $1 billion financial boost from the venture capital firm General Catalyst (GC). This investment is expected to support the company's global expansion and growth of its customer base. The deal is considered one of the largest transactions at the intersection of modern technology and the health industry. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, this investment was made through General Catalyst's special vehicle known as the Customer Value Fund (CVF). Unlike traditional venture capital, this does not involve purchasing equity in the company. Instead, the funds are provided as a form of credit, and the startup repays it by sharing a portion of its future revenue.

A unique investment model

The main advantage of the CVF model is that it does not dilute the equity of IM8 founders. The startup can use the funds to cover up to 70% of customer acquisition costs. In return, General Catalyst receives a share of revenue until a certain threshold is reached. Once the target is met, all subsequent revenue remains entirely with IM8 and its parent company, Prenetics.

The IM8 project was born from a collaboration between Prenetics CEO Danny Yeung and David Beckham. Yeung previously successfully led the health company Prenetics, which went public in 2022. The idea, which started during a dinner conversation with Beckham, has grown into a major business producing vitamin drinks designed to promote longevity.

Product and market opportunities

The company's product is a special vitamin drink containing beneficial ingredients associated with longevity, such as acai berry extract and Coenzyme Q10. Consumers can purchase the product through a subscription model. This business model provides a predictable and stable revenue stream, which reduces investment risk for funds like General Catalyst.

It is worth noting that General Catalyst previously allocated $1 billion to Grammarly using a similar scheme. This indicates that large investment funds are now showing great interest not only in company shares but also in their future revenue potential. Beckham's brand and Yeung's experience will allow IM8 to take a leading position in the health technology market.

The healthy lifestyle and dietary supplement segment is also developing rapidly in the Uzbekistan market. Although IM8 products are currently focused primarily on the Western market, the entry of global stars like Beckham into this sector will undoubtedly increase interest in longevity technologies worldwide, including in Central Asia.