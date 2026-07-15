Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Spain and Rodri: Today football won

In the World Cup semi-final, the Spain national team secured a convincing victory over France, earning a spot in the final. This match, held at the stadium in Dallas, captured fans' attention not only for its result but also for the high-level performance displayed by "La Furia Roja." Legendary football figure Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared his thoughts after the match, as reported by Goal.com .

The former Swedish striker praised Spain's style of play, emphasizing that true football prevailed on the pitch. In his view, Luis de la Fuente's charges maintained the initiative from the opening minutes until the final whistle. In an interview with FOX Sports, Ibrahimovic called Spain's victory a "victory for football."

Rodri — The heart of Spain's game

During his commentary, Zlatan Ibrahimovic specifically highlighted Manchester City midfielder Rodri . He described the Spanish defensive midfielder as a "skillful and incredible" player. Rodri was active in every area of the pitch, playing an incomparable role in intercepting French attacks and organizing his team's offensive plays.

"I can't help but talk about Rodri, he was everywhere today. What a fantastic game, what a fantastic player! He is usually among the players who don't get enough recognition, but in this match, he put on a magnificent performance. Today, real football won," Ibrahimovic emphasized.

The Spain national team demonstrated a return to their traditional ball possession and high-pressing style. French stars were left helpless against the rhythmic passing and relentless movement of Luis de la Fuente's team. According to Goal.com, every move by Spain was built on a precise plan and a strong desire to win.

A bold step towards the final

According to Ibrahimovic's analysis, the Spanish players wanted to win every duel and did not shy away from covering extra distance. Conversely, despite their star-studded roster, the France national team could not find a solution to their opponent's tactical discipline. While purpose and confidence were evident in every Spanish pass, the French lacked these qualities.

Now, the Spain national team has become the primary contender to win their second World Cup title in history. They aim to repeat their success from 2010. In the final, "La Furia Roja" will face the winner of the England vs. Argentina match.

This victory marks an important step in Spain's return to the pinnacle of world football. Rodri remains the most vital link in the team's tactical scheme. Fans and experts are now waiting to see how Spain's attractive brand of football will fare against their opponent in the final.