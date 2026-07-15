Michael Owen criticizes England wingers: They are not performing as expected

·28·Sport
Michael Owen criticizes England wingers: They are not performing as expected

Former England striker Michael Owen has expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the wingers in the "Three Lions" squad, who are on the verge of the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. In his opinion, the team's attacking wide players are failing to demonstrate the high level of efficiency expected of them. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with GOAL, Owen analyzed the actions of players such as Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Anthony Gordon, and Noni Madueke. Under Thomas Tuchel, none of these four have yet managed to secure their place or show consistent form. In particular, the wingers, who were considered the main strength before the tournament, are failing to deliver the expected results, drawing criticism from experts.

Main problems: Injuries and inconsistency

Bukayo Saka, who arrived at the tournament as a Premier League champion, has only started two of the six matches due to fitness issues. In the remaining games, he was forced to come off the bench. Noni Madueke, who was supposed to fill his shoes, has been criticized by fans and experts for his "patchy and uninspiring" performances.

Marcus Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, has not made an impact since his debut goal against Croatia. Owen noted that transfer rumors and the situation surrounding Manchester United are distracting the player. Gordon also appears far from his best form on the left flank.

Where is the team's real strength?

"I thought the three attacking players behind Harry Kane would be our greatest strength before this World Cup. But in practice, that hasn't been the case. So far, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham are carrying the team on their shoulders," says Michael Owen.

The former striker believes that the constant rotation of wingers should allow them to enter the pitch with fresh energy. However, despite this, they are not contributing enough in terms of goals and assists. According to Owen, if England wants to win the title, the wingers must drastically improve their game.

This analysis is also interesting for football fans, as the England national team is always considered a favorite in major tournaments. Only time will tell if Thomas Tuchel will trust Bukayo Saka again in the semi-finals or continue to test the Madueke-Gordon duo. For now, the team's main weapons remain the central attack and the midfield.

EnglandWorld CupBukayo SakaMarcus RashfordFootball
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