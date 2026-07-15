Jasurbek Jaloliddinov at Navbahor: New strength for the Falcons

Uzbekistan national team midfielder Jasurbek Jaloliddinov is opening a new chapter in his career. According to reports, the player has moved from Sogdiana to Navbahor and signed a contract with the Namangan-based club.

The Falcons add a creative player to the midfield

Navbahor has made a notable transfer to strengthen the squad. A midfielder like Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, who is skilled on the ball and useful in developing attacks, can add a new dimension to the team's game.

Jaloliddinov had recently been representing Sogdiana. On the PFL profile, he was still listed as a Sogdiana player for the 2026 season.

A midfielder with extensive experience

Born in Navoi, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov has gained experience at several clubs during his career. He is in Uzbekistan one of the players who has played both domestically and abroad.

His career includes the following teams:

Clubs Country Bunyodkor Uzbekistan Lokomotiv Moscow Russia Tambov Russia Andijon Uzbekistan Lokomotiv Tashkent Uzbekistan Kairat Kazakhstan Olimpik Uzbekistan Neftchi Uzbekistan Sumgait Azerbaijan Sogdiana Uzbekistan Navbahor Uzbekistan

This list alone shows that Jaloliddinov has gained experience across various football schools and environments.

A representative of a generation recognized through national teams

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov has also been one of the key players in Uzbekistan's youth national teams.

Over the years, he has appeared for Uzbekistan U17, U20, U23, and the senior national team. Such experience can be beneficial for Navbahor not only technically, but also mentally and tactically.

Transfermarkt data also lists Jaloliddinov as an attacking midfielder.

What can he bring to Navbahor?

Jaloliddinov's greatest strength is his ability to play with the ball in the center and make decisions during the transition to attack. For a team with high ambitions like Navbahor, such a player is of great importance.

He can help the team in the following areas:

• strengthening ball control in the center;

• accelerating the attack with the first pass;

• increasing options in set-piece situations;

• increasing competition in the attacking midfield;

• acting as a link between young and experienced players.

Simply put, Navbahor is not just adding a player, but an executor who can bring game intelligence to the center of the pitch.

An important opportunity for Jaloliddinov as well

This transfer is also a new challenge for the player himself. Navbahor is one of those clubs that live with fan pressure, demands, and big goals.

The attitude towards football in Namangan is special. Every game, every pass, and every result is taken very seriously here.

For Jaloliddinov, this environment could be an opportunity to prove himself at a high level once again. Especially at a time when competition around the national team is intensifying, every stable season is of great importance.

What do the Falcons fans expect?

It would not be surprising if Navbahor fans expect quick adaptation, activity in the game, and an impact on the results from the new player.

Jaloliddinov, with his experience, will be needed by the team not just for the name, but for real quality of play. His journey through clubs in Moscow, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan can be useful for Navbahor at this stage.

One of the interesting transfers of the season

Jasurbek Jaloliddinov's move to Navbahor can be seen as one of the notable moves in the Super League. After all, we are talking about a player who was highly promising from a young age, recognized through national teams, and experienced in various championships.

Now the main question is — will Jaloliddinov be able to rediscover his best version at Navbahor?

Do you think Jasurbek Jaloliddinov can become a regular starter for the Falcons?