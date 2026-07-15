A child born to an Uzbek woman in a Belarusian detention center

A child was born to an Uzbek citizen held in a Belarusian pre-trial detention center. Subsequently, after all necessary legal and consular procedures were completed, the baby was brought to Uzbekistan and handed over to the care of close relatives. This was reported by the Authorized Person of the Oliy Majlis for Human Rights (Ombudsman).

It is noted that on May 15 of this year, at the initiative of the Ombudsman, members of the Uzbek delegation held a meeting with Uzbek citizens held in a Minsk pre-trial detention center.

During the meeting, an Uzbek citizen held at the facility stated that she was pregnant and that, given the conditions of the detention center, there were limited opportunities to provide proper care for the child after birth. For this reason, she expressed her wish for the baby to be under the care of close relatives living in Uzbekistan and requested practical assistance in returning the child to Uzbekistan and reuniting them with their family after birth.

The appeal was taken under the Ombudsman's control. After the child was born, all necessary legal and consular processes were carried out in cooperation with relevant state agencies, the diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Belarus, and the CIS Human Rights Commission.

As a result, the necessary documents for the child's return to Uzbekistan were processed. In July of this year, the child was handed over to the care of close relatives and brought to Uzbekistan.

The Ombudsman emphasized that this process was carried out in cooperation with relevant organizations to protect the rights and interests of Uzbek citizens who have found themselves in difficult situations abroad for various reasons, especially to ensure the interests of children.