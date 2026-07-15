Weapon used in fuel queue in Russia, one person injured

·37·World
Weapon used in fuel queue in Russia, one person injured

A dispute over a queue at a gas station in Chelyabinsk, Russia, turned into a bloody conflict. As a result of the incident, one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

It is reported that the incident occurred at a gas station located on Lutsenko Street. Initially, one of the drivers tried to cut the line to refuel his car, which caused objections from other customers.

According to witnesses, the argument quickly escalated into a fight, and one of the drivers fired a shot from a traumatic weapon. As a result, a man waiting in line sustained an injury to his abdomen.

"We asked him to follow the queue, but he refused. There were children in the cars as well. The bullet could have hit others too," one of the witnesses commented on the situation.

The victim was immediately taken to the hospital. Law enforcement officers apprehended the 26-year-old suspect who tried to flee the scene. An investigation is underway regarding the criminal case for causing bodily harm.

As background, it is noted that problems with fuel supply in Russia have intensified in recent months. Due to damage to oil infrastructure following Ukrainian drone attacks, gasoline shortages are being observed in some regions. Therefore, the country is taking measures to increase gasoline imports and eliminate the deficit in the domestic market.

RussiaChelyabinskFuel ShortageShootingCrime
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