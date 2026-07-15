Scaloni responds to criticism: Argentina is still alive...

The Argentina national team is under immense pressure ahead of the 2026 World Cup semi-final. Lionel Scaloni responded to the criticism, emphasizing that the team is not playing as poorly as people say and that they are just one step away from the final.

“We are not playing poorly”

Lionel Scaloni stated that he understands the criticism surrounding Argentina, but he does not fully agree with it.

“Argentina is not playing as badly as people say. We worked hard to reach the semi-final,” said the head coach.

These words reflect the core sentiment in the Argentina camp: the team hasn't reached the final yet, but they have enough reasons to justify their path.

Why has the criticism increased?

As the reigning world champions, Argentina arrived at the tournament under great pressure. With such status, people expect not just victories, but beautiful and confident football in every match.

However, difficult knockout games, narrow scorelines, and some controversial episodes have put the team at the center of criticism.

Nevertheless, Scaloni reminded everyone of a simple truth: Argentina is in the semi-final. And that is no coincidence.

Question Scaloni's response Is Argentina playing poorly? “Not as people say” What has the team proven? worked hard to reach the semi-final Main goal reaching the final Remaining step one match

“I am grateful to the players”

Scaloni expressed special gratitude to his players. He emphasized that it is this team that has taken Argentine football to a new level in recent years.

“They led us to three titles and we are in the semi-final again,” he said.

This is not just about the current tournament. Under Scaloni, Argentina has experienced major victories and is once again at the center of world football.

England — one of the biggest tests

Argentina must beat England to reach the final. This match is special not only because it is a semi-final but also due to the spirit of historical rivalry.

England's squad includes Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and other players. Argentina has Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Enzo Fernandez, and experienced players who know how to handle the pressure of big games.

In this clash, small details could be decisive: the battle in midfield, the quality of pressing, set-pieces, and, of course, a single move from Messi.

What is Scaloni's main message?

The Argentina head coach is defending his team. But this defense is not blind faith that “everything is fine.”

He knows there is criticism, but he says that reaching the semi-final should also be valued. Because in the World Cup, every stage is a test of nerves, strength, and character.

Simply put, Argentina is not ideal right now. But they are still in the tournament, still fighting, and still have a chance to reach the final.

Another chance for the Messi generation

This semi-final is another historic opportunity for Argentina. If the team beats England, the generation led by Lionel Messi will reach another final.

This responsibility is felt in Scaloni's words. He recalls past titles but focuses primarily on the current task.

One step left until the final. But this step will likely be the hardest of the entire tournament.

The answer to criticism is given on the pitch

Scaloni's words may calm Argentina fans. But the real answer will be given in the match against England.

If Argentina reaches the final, current criticisms will fade into the background. If they stop here, the questions will only multiply.

That is why there is only one best answer for Scaloni and his players — victory on the pitch.

Do you think Argentina can beat England and give the strongest answer to the critics?