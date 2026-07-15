Currency exchange rates for July 16 announced

The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has announced the official exchange rates for foreign currencies effective July 16, 2026. According to the update, the dollar increased by 23.49 soums, reaching 12,088.98 soums.

• The Euro increased by 47.33 soums, reaching 13,801.99 soums.

• The Russian ruble decreased by 1.19 soums, falling to 154.47 soums.

• The British pound increased by 43.51 soums, reaching 16,187.14 soums.

• The Japanese yen increased by 0.06 soums, reaching 74.45 soums.

• The Swiss franc increased by 49.12 soums, reaching 14,908.10 soums.

• The Chinese yuan increased by 4.39 soums, reaching 1,784.43 soums.