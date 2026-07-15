Sir Geoff Hurst: Harry Kane is the greatest striker in English history

Living legend of English football and 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has spoken highly of the current national team captain, Harry Kane. He emphasized that the Bayern Munich forward has surpassed all his predecessors in the country's history, including stars of the golden era, with his achievements and leadership qualities. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ahead of the crucial World Cup semi-final against Argentina in North America, Hurst gave an interview to the official England national team website. In it, the legendary former player called Kane the greatest goalscorer of all time (GOAT) for England. In his opinion, Harry Kane is unrivaled not only in the number of goals but also in the level of his play.

"His goalscoring record will be very difficult to beat, which is why I would call him England's best. Kane's stats are astonishing — he saves the team in the matches he plays, and especially in the most critical moments, as we have seen in this tournament," noted Geoff Hurst.

Leadership and comparison with Bobby Moore

Hurst compared Kane to his former teammate, the legendary captain Bobby Moore. According to him, Harry Kane is a true leader who can unite the team both on and off the pitch. This quality is noted as being crucial for the squad under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

"His leadership is clearly visible. Talking to the players after the game and inspiring them is very important. Kane is a role model not only in football but also in life. He has a character just like Bobby Moore," says the only English player to score a hat-trick in a 1966 final.

Hurst also touched upon the national team coach, Thomas Tuchel. Although no team led by a foreign coach has ever won the World Cup in history, Hurst believes that the German specialist's preparation and the atmosphere he has created in the team will put an end to this tradition.

During the interview, Hurst also explained the healthy atmosphere within the team using the example of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Bellingham's humorous reaction to Tuchel's criticism after the quarter-final surprised the legendary striker. In his view, such confidence and freedom are an important step for the team towards the championship.