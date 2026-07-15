Sir Geoff Hurst: Harry Kane is the greatest striker in English history

·1·Sport
Sir Geoff Hurst: Harry Kane is the greatest striker in English history

Living legend of English football and 1966 World Cup hero Sir Geoff Hurst has spoken highly of the current national team captain, Harry Kane. He emphasized that the Bayern Munich forward has surpassed all his predecessors in the country's history, including stars of the golden era, with his achievements and leadership qualities. This is reported by Goal.com .

Ahead of the crucial World Cup semi-final against Argentina in North America, Hurst gave an interview to the official England national team website. In it, the legendary former player called Kane the greatest goalscorer of all time (GOAT) for England. In his opinion, Harry Kane is unrivaled not only in the number of goals but also in the level of his play.

"His goalscoring record will be very difficult to beat, which is why I would call him England's best. Kane's stats are astonishing — he saves the team in the matches he plays, and especially in the most critical moments, as we have seen in this tournament," noted Geoff Hurst.

Leadership and comparison with Bobby Moore

Hurst compared Kane to his former teammate, the legendary captain Bobby Moore. According to him, Harry Kane is a true leader who can unite the team both on and off the pitch. This quality is noted as being crucial for the squad under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

"His leadership is clearly visible. Talking to the players after the game and inspiring them is very important. Kane is a role model not only in football but also in life. He has a character just like Bobby Moore," says the only English player to score a hat-trick in a 1966 final.

Hurst also touched upon the national team coach, Thomas Tuchel. Although no team led by a foreign coach has ever won the World Cup in history, Hurst believes that the German specialist's preparation and the atmosphere he has created in the team will put an end to this tradition.

During the interview, Hurst also explained the healthy atmosphere within the team using the example of Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham. Bellingham's humorous reaction to Tuchel's criticism after the quarter-final surprised the legendary striker. In his view, such confidence and freedom are an important step for the team towards the championship.

Harry KaneEnglandWorld CupThomas TuchelFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Who did Khabib congratulate after Spain's victory?Who did Khabib congratulate after Spain's victory?Today, 16:04Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Spain and Rodri: Today football wonZlatan Ibrahimovic on Spain and Rodri: Today football wonToday, 15:55The Biggest Show in Football History: Super Bowl-Style Halftime at the 2026 World Cup FinalThe Biggest Show in Football History: Super Bowl-Style Halftime at the 2026 World Cup FinalToday, 15:50Spain head coach provides update on Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro injuriesSpain head coach provides update on Lamine Yamal and Pedro Porro injuriesToday, 14:53Thomas Tuchel reveals plan to neutralize Lionel Messi threatThomas Tuchel reveals plan to neutralize Lionel Messi threatToday, 14:36The hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engineThe hero in the shadow of Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane: England's new engineToday, 14:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar