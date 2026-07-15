Startup Oak Ushers in a New Era of Cybersecurity: AI Agents Under Control

Founded by renowned Israeli entrepreneur Shai Morag, the startup Oak has emerged from stealth mode. The company has raised $60 million to address complex issues related to AI agents and identity management in digital environments. The project aims to strengthen security boundaries between humans and machines in modern corporate systems, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, traditional identification tools, even those created in the era of cloud technologies, cannot withstand the rapid influx of AI agents. According to Oak's founders, the fact that AI systems have access to company data creates new vulnerabilities for cyberattackers. According to TechCrunch, the startup has developed a unified control platform to fill this gap.

Time to move on from legacy systems

Unlike traditional IAM (Identity and Access Management) systems, the Oak platform is based on an "AI-native" approach. This means the system monitors in real-time who is using which application and for what purpose. If an employee or AI agent does not use their granted permissions for a long time or performs suspicious actions, the system automatically revokes access.

Company co-founder Tal Marom noted that before creating the product, they consulted with over 100 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). Studies have shown that in many organizations, the process of checking permissions is still done manually or on a periodic basis. This does not allow for rapid response to risks.

The success of the Oak startup is also linked to the experience of its leader, Shai Morag. Morag has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and previously sold projects like Secdo and Ermetic to Palo Alto Networks and Tenable for hundreds of millions of dollars. According to him, the goal of the new startup is to establish itself as a "giant" in the market from the very beginning.

The Oak team currently consists of 50 people, and the company is actively hiring to strengthen its position in the US market. The $60 million investment round was supported by prestigious venture funds such as Accel, CRV, and Greylock Partners. These funds will primarily be directed toward expanding R&D and deploying the product globally.

As Uzbekistan's digital economy develops, such cybersecurity solutions are becoming relevant for local large banks and technology companies. The integration of AI agents into workflows requires taking security to a new level, and platforms like Oak are expected to be a reliable shield in this regard.