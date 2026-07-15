A Bentley dream costs $250,000

In Tashkent, the dream of purchasing a luxury car has turned into a major fraud case. A resident of the capital reportedly lost a total of $250,000 after trusting promises to deliver a Bentley Flying Spur and open a business in Dubai.

First a Bentley, then a business in Dubai

According to reports, in the summer of 2023, the victim gave an acquaintance $220,000 to purchase a Bentley Flying Spur.

The acquaintance promised to bring a car with the required specifications and color from abroad. However, even after waiting for nearly a year, the victim received neither the car nor the money back.

Later, the victim was presented with another offer: to invest an additional $30,000 to open a network of car dealerships in the UAE, specifically in Dubai.

$250,000 — without a receipt or documentation

The most difficult aspect of the situation is that the large sum was reportedly handed over without an official contract, receipt, or notarized document.

This has made the situation even more complicated for the victim, as in such cases, proving that the money was handed over, determining the terms of the agreement, and recovering the funds can be a difficult process.

Situation Amount Money given for the Bentley Flying Spur $220,000 Money given to open a business in Dubai $30,000 Total loss $250,000 Criminal case Criminal Code Article 168, Part 4

Criminal case initiated

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident by the Uchtepa District Internal Affairs Department.

According to the information, investigative actions are being conducted against 29-year-old Bekzod Sh. under Article 168, Part 4 of the Criminal Code — the fraud article.

There is an important legal aspect here: the initiation of an investigation does not mean the person is guilty. Their guilt will only have legal force after it is proven by a court verdict.

Why do such cases repeat?

In fraud cases involving large sums of money, the same method often works: trust, acquaintanceship, and "verbal agreements."

First, a person's dream or need is targeted. In this case, it was a luxury car — the Bentley Flying Spur. Then, once trust is established, another "great opportunity" is offered: opening a business in Dubai.

It is precisely at this moment that a person can fall into the psychological trap of thinking, "I've already given money, now the deal will surely go through."

The main rule for large transactions

The Ministry of Internal Affairs is urging citizens not to trust verbal promises in large financial transactions.

When handing over large sums, the following rules are crucial:

• a contract must be drawn up officially;

• it is preferable to carry out money transfers through a bank;

• a receipt must be notarized or at least formalized in a legally binding way;

• documents regarding the car or business must be verified;

• trust based on "he's an acquaintance," "he's like a brother," or "his word is his bond" does not replace a legal guarantee.

Luxury goods, big money, and dangerous trust

In transactions involving expensive cars like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, or Mercedes-Maybach, the sums are very large. In such a situation, a single payment made without documentation can cost a person their life savings.

Offers like opening a business in Dubai require even more caution. Issues such as a foreign company, bank accounts, licenses, partnership shares, and legal liabilities cannot be resolved with a verbal agreement.

Big business requires big documentation. And big money requires big caution.

What conclusion should be drawn from this event?

In this case, there is one major lesson: trust is good, but documentation is even more important.

In large transactions, what protects a person is not an acquaintance, but an official contract, a payment trail, and a legal guarantee.

A single verbal promise can sometimes cost $250,000. Therefore, in any large financial deal, the phrase "we'll formalize it later" can be one of the most dangerous warning signs.

In your opinion, why do people still continue to hand over large sums of money without receipts or contracts in such situations?