Lionel Messi an unstoppable force: A warning ahead of the Argentina vs England semi-final

The World Cup semi-final clash between Argentina and England is not just a battle between two giants, but a duel between the biggest star in football, Lionel Messi, and the English defense. Ahead of this historic encounter, experts and former players are warning England of the impending danger. Specifically, Messi's former teammate Federico Fernandez insists that stopping the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is an almost impossible task, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Federico Fernandez, Lionel Messi is capable of dismantling any tactical scheme on the pitch. In an interview with talkSPORT, he noted that for the last 20 years, coaches worldwide have sought ways to neutralize Messi, yet most have failed. Fernandez emphasized that even during training sessions, he avoids playing against Messi because his movements are unpredictable.

Tactical battle: Thomas Tuchel and his plans

England manager Thomas Tuchel is approaching the situation slightly differently. While acknowledging Messi's brilliance, the German tactician remains confident in his team's defensive potential. Recalling how they successfully stopped dangerous strikers like Erling Haaland in the previous round, Tuchel suggested that a worthy resistance against the Argentina captain is possible.

“It is amazing how he decides the fate of a match in different ways every time. He finds the space and the right moments. We must act with courage around him and block the balls delivered to him. Lionel Messi is different from Erling Haaland, but we have a plan for this,” Tuchel emphasized. According to Goal.com, the English camp is also considering the possibility of using man-marking against Messi.

Team play or individual brilliance?

England captain Harry Kane stressed that focusing solely on one player is dangerous. In his view, Argentina is not just Messi, but a well-formed, strong team. Kane urged his side to prepare against the opponent's entire squad. “We are not playing against Messi, we are playing against Argentina. He is the best player in the world, but we must fight against their collective unity,” said the experienced striker.

Lionel Messi has managed to score 8 goals in this tournament so far and is leading the race for the Golden Boot. The 39-year-old star will undoubtedly give his all to defend one of the final major trophies of his career. England will face Messi in an official match for the first time in their history, which further increases interest in the game.

This semi-final is not just about a ticket to the final, but a clash of football philosophies. Whether Fernandez's warnings are justified or Tuchel's tactics will work, we will find out in the coming hours. In any case, this game is certain to leave an indelible mark on the history of world football.