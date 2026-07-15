Who did Khabib congratulate after Spain's victory?

·38·Sport
Who did Khabib congratulate after Spain's victory?

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov congratulated his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov after Spain's victory over France in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals. Tukhugov is known as a fan of the Spanish national team, and "La Roja" reached the final with a 2-0 win.

Khabib's congratulations to Spain fans

Nurmagomedov reacted to Spain reaching the final on social media and specifically mentioned his teammate Zubaira Tukhugov.

"I congratulate our brother and all the fans who support the Spanish national team. They truly demonstrated high-level football," Khabib wrote.

This post showed that big matches in the football world are not only in the spotlight of players and fans, but also other sports stars.

A special night for Tukhugov

Zubaira Tukhugov is well known to UFC fans. He is widely known as a representative of Khabib's team. This time, he took center stage as a football fan.

Spain's victory over France became a personal joyful event for Tukhugov. Khabib's congratulations made this situation even more interesting.

In sports, sometimes camaraderie is not limited to the octagon or the gym. Even on a football night, a "brotherly" greeting found its place.

Spain truly showed a high level

Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semi-finals. According to Reuters, Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from a penalty, and Pedro Porro scored the second goal to lead Spain to the final.

"La Roja" neutralized France's main attacking threats in this match through ball possession, high pressing, and defensive discipline.

Match

Result

Spain — France

2:0

Goals

Oyarzabal, Pedro Porro

Result

Spain reached the final

Opponent in the final

Winner of Argentina — England

Khabib has praised Spain before

This is not Khabib's first interest in Spanish football. Previously, he expressed positive opinions about the Spanish national team, mentioning them as one of the strongest candidates in the tournament.

Spain's match against France reinforced this opinion once again. The team won a quiet but very confident victory against one of the favorites.

Who will be the opponent in the final?

Spain will face the winner of the Argentina — England match in the final.

This semi-final will be held on July 15. The winning team will take the field against Spain on July 19 for the 2026 World Cup trophy.

If Argentina reaches the final, Spain Lionel Messi will play against the reigning champion led by. If England wins, another big duel in European football will take place in the final.

Joy from the octagon to football

Khabib Nurmagomedov's congratulations showed that this victory resonated not only with Spain fans but with the entire sports world.

The 2-0 victory over France took Spain to the final. For Zubaira Tukhugov, this night became a memorable event due to his support for his team.

Now the main question is: can the Spain team that Khabib congratulated show such high-level football in the final as well?

Khabib NurmagomedovZubaira TukhugovSpainWorld CupFootball
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