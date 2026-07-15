RB Leipzig announces final decision on Yan Diomande transfer

German club RB Leipzig has put an end to all rumors surrounding one of its most talented young stars, Yan Diomande. Despite interest from some of Europe's wealthiest and most prestigious teams, the Bundesliga side has officially confirmed that the 19-year-old winger will not be sold in the current summer transfer window. This decision has caused a stir in the football world, as several giants were competing for the player. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by SPORT BILD, clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea have inquired about the player's status. However, the RB Leipzig management has taken a firm stance on the price set for its key asset. Club officials have decided not to come to the negotiating table unless an offer of at least £100 million (approximately €120 million) is made for Diomande.

Liverpool has been the most active participant in this race, having officially offered £67 million plus add-ons. Paris Saint-Germain also joined the fight for the talented player. However, current market conditions show that no club is ready to cross the £100 million barrier. For this reason, the Leipzig management, backed by the Red Bull group, chose a strategy to keep the player at the club.

Contract extension and new project

The club's sporting director, Marcel Schäfer, is currently focusing on extending the player's contract. Under the new agreement, Diomande's salary is expected to increase significantly. Although the player had openly expressed his intention to leave the club during the World Cup, the situation seems to have changed. Currently, the winger has agreed to discuss new terms with Leipzig and spend another season in Germany.

The confidence of the Leipzig management is based not only on financial factors but also on human relationships. Last season, Marcel Schäfer provided significant assistance during a personal medical emergency in the player's family. This generosity is highly valued by Diomande and his representatives. This sense of gratitude is seen as one of the main reasons why the player is staying with the team instead of entering into a conflict with the club.

The team's new head coach, Martín Demichelis, has also started work and personally contacted the young star. Demichelis explained that he would place Diomande in a central role in his tactical schemes and considers him the foundation of the new project. The coach plans to meet with the player face-to-face once he returns from vacation to discuss future plans in detail.

As reported by GOAL.com, although Diomande had verbally promised several clubs at once, the Leipzig administration managed to prevent a transfer war. The club aims to avoid damaging the player's future reputation and to let him go at a time that is beneficial for all parties. For now, it is almost certain that football fans will see this talent on Bundesliga pitches for another season.