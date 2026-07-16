OpenAI enters the hardware market: Special keyboard for Codex unveiled

OpenAI, a leader in the AI world, has unexpectedly entered the hardware market. In collaboration with the design studio Work Louder, the company introduced a special keyboard for developers called Codex Micro. Priced at $230, this device aims to provide ChatGPT users with new ways to manage their AI agents. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Codex Micro is not just a simple keyboard, but a control center that optimizes work with the Codex AI assistant. According to TechCrunch, the device is designed to manage a fleet of autonomous coding and executing bots—agents. The keyboard features backlit keys indicating agent status, customizable Command Keys for quick actions, and a special joystick to trigger workflows.

A new way to manage agents

One of the most notable features of the device is a special rotary regulator. With its help, the user can adjust the "reasoning" level of the AI agent. In other words, the ability to control how much computing power and time is spent on a specific task is now available via a mechanical knob on the keyboard. This process is fully controlled and personalized through the ChatGPT desktop application.

OpenAI representatives emphasize that Codex Micro is an exclusive, limited-edition product that serves more to showcase the company's technological potential. However, this is not OpenAI's only project in the hardware space. According to Bloomberg, the company is currently working on a more complex device aimed at the mass market.

In the shadow of legal disputes with Apple

Against the backdrop of new projects, relations between OpenAI and Apple have become strained. It turns out that former Apple engineers are working on OpenAI's new devices. For this reason, Apple filed a lawsuit against OpenAI last week, accusing the AI giant of stealing confidential information and using it to create its own devices.

The mysterious device currently under development is expected to be a screenless, portable smart speaker. Its uniqueness lies in its integration with ChatGPT and the inclusion of self-moving mechanical parts. OpenAI leadership denies all allegations made by Apple, asserting that they are developing their products independently.

In conclusion, OpenAI's entry into the hardware market could usher in a new era in the tech world. While Codex Micro may seem like an interesting gadget for developers, it is clear that the company's future ambitions are much broader and that it is preparing for serious competition with major tech giants.