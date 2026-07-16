Conflict between Barcelona and Ronald Koeman: Frenkie de Jong returns with a serious injury

·26·Sport
Conflict between Barcelona and Ronald Koeman: Frenkie de Jong returns with a serious injury

The relationship between the Spanish club Barcelona and the Netherlands national team has deteriorated sharply due to Frenkie de Jong's injury. The Catalans believe they were misled by the national team's coaching staff and medical personnel regarding the midfielder's health. According to initial reports, the player could be sidelined for up to six months. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to AS and Goal.com, Frenkie de Jong returned to the club earlier than expected on Monday and requested a medical examination due to severe swelling in his right knee. After a brief conversation with the team's new head coach Hansi Flick, the tests left the doctors in shock — it turned out the player's knee was completely unstable.

Currently, doctors suspect serious ligament damage in the knee. However, due to severe internal bleeding and swelling, it was impossible to perform an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) immediately. The club must wait a few days for the swelling to subside before a conclusion can be drawn about the exact extent of the injury and the necessity of surgery.

Ronald Koeman and the national team's irresponsibility

The Barcelona management is accusing Ronald Koeman and his staff of deliberately withholding information. It has emerged that De Jong played in recent matches with the help of painkilling injections, but the Catalans were not told that the situation was this serious. In particular, playing the player for the full duration of the match against Morocco, which went into extra time, further aggravated the injury.

Sources within the club state that Ronald Koeman and Frenkie de Jong must provide a serious explanation regarding this situation. The Catalans accuse the national team of prioritizing short-term results over the player's long-term career and of negligence.

This incident has also reignited old disputes between the two parties. Previously, Koeman accused Barcelona's management of mishandling the player's health, claiming that was why De Jong missed the European Championship. Now, club officials are accusing the Dutch specialist of 'unacceptable risk-taking'.

At the same time, there are also complaints directed at Frenkie de Jong himself. The club management believes the player should have assessed his own capabilities correctly and stopped playing when he felt pain. If surgery is required, the midfielder will be out for 4 to 6 months, which is a huge loss for Barcelona ahead of the new season.

BarcelonaFrenkie De JongRonald KoemanInjuryFootball
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