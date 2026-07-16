Thierry Henry explains the reason for Spain's dominance: Why did Kylian Mbappe and France lose?

French football legend Thierry Henry shared his thoughts following the defeat against the Spain national team in the World Cup semi-finals. He emphasized that the main reason Kylian Mbappe and his teammates could do nothing against "La Roja" on the pitch is the opponent's systematic and long-standing football philosophy. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Henry called Spain's 2-0 victory absolutely fair. According to him, the Spaniards were superior to the French not only in the scoreline but also in their style of play. As reported by Goal.com, the former striker specifically praised Spain's possession-based system.

"The Spaniards controlled the ball and proved once again why they are European champions. They were superior in every aspect, and the strongest team won. If you don't get into the game from the very beginning, it becomes very difficult against Spain. Once they take the lead, it is almost impossible to turn the game around," Henry noted.

Systematic approach and constant philosophy in Spanish football

Thierry Henry explained that the success of Spanish football at all levels is no coincidence. In his opinion, from women's football to youth tournaments and the Olympic Games, the Spaniards operate with the same style. This ensures that any new player can quickly adapt to the team.

"I have played against them as a player and as a coach. When I played for Barcelona, I saw how this system works from the inside. In Spain, a player knows what to do from the age of 9. They passed the ball on the pitch as if the France national team wasn't even there. This is not just skill; it is the product of a football DNA formed over many years," says the legendary striker.

According to Henry, it is no coincidence that Spain's second goal was scored after a long sequence of passes. In this situation, the opposing defenders were simply forced to chase the ball. He considers it a great achievement that the Spain national team does not change its game regardless of the squad.

This defeat should be a major lesson for the France national team. According to Henry, the team must deeply analyze what happened and return stronger to defeat Spain, which has become a new "fierce rival." Currently, Spanish football continues to establish its hegemony on the world stage.