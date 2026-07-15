Follow the England vs Argentina match live on our website

England and Argentina will face each other in the FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final. The match starts tomorrow at 00:00 Tashkent time. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the game.

England will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jordan Pickford is in goal. The defensive line consists of Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, and Djed Spence. In defensive midfield are Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, with Morgan Rogers in front of them, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon. Harry Kane will lead the attack.

Argentina has chosen a 4-4-2 formation. Emiliano Martínez will guard the goal. The defense features Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, and Nahuel Molina. The midfield includes Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, and Giuliano Simeone. The attack features the duo of Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi .

The winner of this match will face Spain in the final. Spain reached the decisive game after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-final.

We will provide live text coverage of this match between England and Argentina on our website. Goals, dangerous situations, cards, substitutions, and key events will be covered in real-time throughout the match.