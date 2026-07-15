Follow the England vs Argentina match live on our website

·49·Sport
Follow the England vs Argentina match live on our website

England and Argentina will face each other in the FIFA 2026 World Cup semi-final. The match starts tomorrow at 00:00 Tashkent time. The starting lineups for both teams have been announced ahead of the game.

England will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation. Jordan Pickford is in goal. The defensive line consists of Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, and Djed Spence. In defensive midfield are Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson, with Morgan Rogers in front of them, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon. Harry Kane will lead the attack.

Argentina has chosen a 4-4-2 formation. Emiliano Martínez will guard the goal. The defense features Nicolás Tagliafico, Lisandro Martínez, Cristian Romero, and Nahuel Molina. The midfield includes Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes, and Giuliano Simeone. The attack features the duo of Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi .

The winner of this match will face Spain in the final. Spain reached the decisive game after defeating France 2-0 in the semi-final.

We will provide live text coverage of this match between England and Argentina on our website. Goals, dangerous situations, cards, substitutions, and key events will be covered in real-time throughout the match.

Live report LIVE
20
Emiliano Martinez intercepted Reece James' cross, and the English attack came to nothing.
19
Emiliano Martinez intercepted Reece James' pass, and the England attack broke down.
18
Djed Spence made an individual run for England, but the opposing defender blocked his path, preventing a dangerous situation.
17
Djed Spence made a solo run for England, but the opposing defender blocked his path and neutralized the threat.
15
Anthony Gordon felt free and tried to push forward, but the defenders cleared the ball and neutralized the threat.
14
Anthony Gordon tried to break forward, but the opposing defender managed to clear the ball.
13
The match has been stopped due to an offside by Argentina player Giuliano Simeone.
10
Elliot Anderson committed a foul on the opponent, and referee Ismail Elfath stopped the game.
10
Giuliano Simeone committed a foul while challenging for the ball, and play has been temporarily stopped. The Argentine player acknowledged his mistake and did not protest.
9
England defender Reece James committed a foul. Referee Ismail Elfath blew the whistle and stopped the game.
8
Declan Rice took the corner, but this England attack was cleared.
7
Morgan Rogers sent a dangerous cross into the box, but the Argentina defenders cleared it. England will take a corner.
7
Referee Ismail Elfath blows the whistle. Argentina's Giuliano Simeone commits a foul in attack. The referee's decision stands.
6
Julian Alvarez (Argentina) tried to pass to his teammate, but the defenders blocked it.
5
Djed Spence tried to dribble past the defenders with a great run, but they managed to win the ball back.
3
Enzo Fernández (Argentina) committed a foul for a very rough challenge on his opponent.
2
Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes conceded a free kick for a rough challenge. Referee Ismail Elfath was right there to see it.
1
The match has started, the game between England and Argentina is underway.
23:59
The match has started! Argentina kicked off.
23:56
Today's match will be officiated by head referee Ismail Elfath.
23:56
The match is about to start, you can check the starting lineups in the match details.
23:55
Hello football fans! We will bring you live coverage of the most interesting and important moments from the match between England and Argentina.
АнглияArgentinaLionel MessiХарри КейнFIFA 2026Испания
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