Microsoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires II

Microsoft has resolved a record number of bugs and vulnerabilities as part of its latest security updates. Notably, the fixes include a critical security flaw in the remastered version of the legendary strategy game Age of Empires II. This vulnerability could have allowed hackers to remotely control a user's computer, according to Techcrunch.com reports.

Security experts state that this flaw is considered one of the most dangerous in the game's 25-year history. Hackers were able to gain access to a victim's system by sending a specially crafted game invitation. According to iXBT.com and other tech publications, this process is among many vulnerabilities identified with the help of AI.

What did the threat look like?

Researchers at the cybersecurity firm Rapid7 analyzed this vulnerability, identified as CVE-2026-50663. It turned out that an attacker could place malicious files on the computer of a user who joined the game lobby. This, in turn, gave the hacker the ability to perform Remote Code Execution and take full control of the device.

Videos posted on the X social network demonstrated how this vulnerability worked in practice. According to them, it was enough for a user to simply enter the attacker's game room and automatically accept User Generated Content (UCG). After that, the system fell under the hacker's control.

Why are gamers being targeted?

So far, there is no evidence that this bug has been exploited for malicious purposes in the real world. However, Microsoft experts warn that targeting gamers is a highly effective method for cybercriminals. Gaming enthusiasts often use computers with high technical specifications, which provides hackers with a convenient opportunity to steal large amounts of data or obtain passwords.

Microsoft stated that it used AI technologies extensively to fix a record number of bugs in this security update. Company engineers and external researchers are managing to find hidden vulnerabilities in code faster and more accurately with the help of AI. This marks a new era in ensuring user security.

Fans of Age of Empires II in Uzbekistan are also advised to install the latest game patches immediately. This not only improves game quality but also guarantees the security of personal data. Such attention from giants like Microsoft to older games proves once again that cybersecurity is paramount for any software.