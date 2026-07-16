China's most powerful gaming graphics card Lisuan LX 7G100 is now available for open sale

·24·Technology
China's most powerful gaming graphics card Lisuan LX 7G100 is now available for open sale

A significant step has been taken in the Chinese technology world: the Lisuan LX 7G100, considered the most powerful gaming graphics card produced in the country, has officially gone on retail sale. This device is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its technical specifications but also for its significantly reduced price. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the new graphics card has secured its place on China's major JD trading platform. Previously, the manufacturer had released a limited number of Founders Edition versions. Now, the standard model is being presented to the general public, and its price has been set nearly 20 percent lower than previous special editions.

Technical capabilities and architecture

The Lisuan LX 7G100 model is based on the TrueGPU architecture, developed entirely in China. The device is manufactured using a 6 nm technological process, which ensures its energy efficiency and high performance. The company did not skimp on memory either: the card is equipped with 12 GB of GDDR6 memory operating via a 192-bit bus.

Currently, the new graphics card is priced at approximately 400 USD. This price segment makes it an affordable option for mid-range gaming PCs. Although giants like NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon dominate the global market, China's offering of its own independent solution could change the competitive landscape of the global market.

Market position and prospects

Experts believe that while the Lisuan LX 7G100 may not yet directly replace NVIDIA or Radeon models, the price drop is a major plus for potential buyers. Relying on local production is part of China's strategy to reduce external technological dependence.

This news is naturally interesting for users in Uzbekistan as well. If these devices enter the international market, including the Central Asian region, more affordable and alternative options will become available for gaming enthusiasts. Although the card is currently focused on the domestic market, its release for open sale indicates an increase in production volume.

In conclusion, the mass market release of the Lisuan LX 7G100 demonstrates the growth rates of China's semiconductor industry. If drivers and software are further improved in the future, this brand is expected to compete seriously with globally recognized names.

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