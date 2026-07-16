Thinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI model

·4·Technology
Thinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI model

Thinking Machines Lab, a startup founded by former OpenAI CTO Mira Murati, has publicly announced its first private AI model, the Inkling platform. Unlike closed systems from giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google, Inkling is an open-weight model. This allows external developers and companies to download the model directly and customize it to their specific needs. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The Inkling model is based on a "mixture-of-experts" architecture and has a total of 975 billion parameters. However, to increase system efficiency and reduce costs, only a portion of these parameters — approximately 41 billion — are activated for each specific task. The model was trained on 45 trillion tokens of text, image, audio, and video data, and possesses natural analysis capabilities across all four modalities.

Flexibility and unique capabilities

At this stage, Inkling can only provide text-based outputs, including programming code and structured data. Thinking Machines Lab is marketing this model not as a "finished product," but as a "starting point" for enterprises to build upon. The company's core philosophy is that AI systems tailored to an organization's specific requirements offer higher efficiency than "one-size-fits-all" models provided by centralized laboratories.

One of the unique features of the Inkling model is that the user can adjust the "thinking effort" themselves. If speed is critical, the user can reduce the model's deep reasoning process, or conversely, increase it for complex tasks to improve accuracy. Additionally, the model has the ability to openly express its uncertainty instead of guessing in ambiguous situations.

Market competition and strategic importance

According to ixbt.com, Thinking Machines is not claiming its product is the most powerful model on the market. Company representatives openly admit that Inkling is not the most powerful model available today, focusing instead on its versatility and adaptability. For example, in programming tests, Inkling achieved the same results as NVIDIA's Nemotron 3 Ultra model while consuming three times fewer resources.

This approach aligns with sentiments expressed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Nadella recently noted that enterprises using closed AI models are effectively "paying twice": first for the subscription, and second by handing over their confidential business data to improve the model. Open models like Inkling allow enterprises to maintain full control over their data.

In conclusion, the team led by Mira Murati is not competing with general-purpose chatbots like ChatGPT, Claude, or Gemini, but rather targeting the professional and corporate segment. This may also be of interest to large organizations and software developers in Uzbekistan, as Inkling serves as a solid foundation for creating localized and task-specific private models.

Thinking MachinesInklingMira MuratiArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

The classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memoryThe classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memoryYesterday, 23:54Microsoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIMicrosoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIYesterday, 23:53SpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightSpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightYesterday, 23:28Cloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storageCloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storageYesterday, 23:26Apple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedApple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedYesterday, 23:20Google launches the largest solar energy project in US historyGoogle launches the largest solar energy project in US historyYesterday, 22:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures