Roma strengthens attack: Endrick and Alejandro Garnacho in sights

·21·Sport
Roma strengthens attack: Endrick and Alejandro Garnacho in sights

Italian club Roma intends to radically overhaul its squad during the summer transfer window and has begun executing unexpected yet ambitious plans. Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini aims to completely revamp the attacking line, with a primary focus on stars from Real Madrid and the English Premier League. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information from Il Messaggero, the Romans are actively exploring the possibility of loaning Real Madrid striker Endrick. Gasperini is looking for a suitable competitor and replacement for the team's new signing, Donyell Malen. Interestingly, another striker, Artem Dovbyk, is no longer in the coach's plans, which is why the Brazilian talent has become the main target.

Endrick's career at the Madrid club has been somewhat complicated so far. Since joining Real Madrid in July 2024, he has managed to score 7 goals in 40 appearances. Roma's management hopes that warm relations with Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho will help in this transfer. The former coach's recommendation could play a decisive role in convincing the young striker to move to Italy.

Negotiations with Premier League stars

Roma is looking to strengthen not only the center-forward position but also the wings. The club's sporting director, Tony D'Amico, held a meeting with representatives of West Ham player Crysencio Summerville. Summerville joined the London club last year for 29.3 million euros. Although initial negotiations were difficult regarding salary, the player has slightly lowered his demands. Roma has decided not to exceed its 4 million euro annual salary cap and not to spend more than 40 million euros on the transfer.

If the Summerville transfer does not materialize, the Roman club will turn to the option of Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho. Roma has already sent an official offer to the Londoners for the Argentine talent. According to reports, the offer included a 5 million euro loan fee and an obligation to buy for 35 million euros if certain conditions are met. However, Chelsea rejected this offer, as Garnacho is part of the team's long-term plans.

According to Goal.com, Roma is also continuing its activity in the transfer market by offering 30 million euros plus a 10% sell-on clause for Strasbourg winger Diego Moreira. Such extensive moves indicate that Roma intends to compete for top spots not only in Serie A but also on the international stage next season. The new project under Gasperini aims to assemble the most talented young players in Europe into one team.

RomaReal MadridEndrickAlejandro GarnachoTransfers
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