Neko Health, a startup founded by Spotify founder Daniel Ek and Hjalmar Nilsonne, has successfully raised $700 million in its latest investment round. This project, which analyzes human health through body scanning technology, is expected to usher in a new era at the intersection of medicine and technology. This Series C funding round was supported by major funds such as Lightspeed Venture Partners and O.G. Venture Partners. This was reported by Techcrunch.com .

Neko Health has developed its own specialized scanning technology that, combined with blood tests, provides a complete picture of human health. This process not only allows for early detection of diseases but also provides sports enthusiasts with detailed information about their body composition. The company is currently working on integrating this data with the Apple Health app, which will help doctors make more accurate conclusions based on real-time metrics.

New standards in healthcare

Hjalmar Nilsonne, one of the company's founders, noted that the data obtained through the Neko Health system serves as an invaluable resource for medical personnel. To date, more than 100,000 people have used this scanning service, and more than 350,000 are on the waiting list. The startup currently has centers in Sweden and the UK, and plans to open its first branch in New York, USA, in the near future.

The effectiveness of the technology can be seen in simple examples. For instance, Alex Tew, founder of the popular Calm app, wrote on his X social media page that a Neko Health scanner helped detect a malignant mole on his back. Thanks to timely surgery, he was saved from serious danger. Such cases prove the vital importance of this technology once again.

Competition and future plans

Neko Health is not alone in the market. Midjourney, a laboratory that creates images using AI, has also announced that it is developing its own body scanner. However, Midjourney aims to incorporate this technology into resort and spa centers opening in San Francisco in 2027. Daniel Ek's project stands out for its greater focus on medical diagnostics and prevention.

Influential companies such as Atomico, General Catalyst, Lakestar, and Liberty City Ventures also participated in the investment round. This major capital will allow Neko Health to improve its technologies and expand globally. The development of such technologies is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as the quality of medical services is expected to improve in the future through remote diagnostics and ecosystems like Apple Health.