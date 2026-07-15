The classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memory

Palit, a well-established player in the graphics card market, has brought back the GeForce RTX 3060, a model that has become a favorite for many, in a new form. Described as the "return of a classic," this model is named GeForce RTX 3060 Infinity 2 OC and stands out for its large video memory capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new model is equipped with 12 GB of video memory, which is sufficient for modern games and graphic tasks. The manufacturer states that this device is designed to provide users with reliable and stable performance at an affordable price. Although new generation NVIDIA cards have entered the market, the RTX 3060 has not lost its popularity due to its price-to-quality ratio.

Technically, the GeForce RTX 3060 Infinity 2 OC model is based on the standard RTX 3060 chip and features a mid-range configuration. According to ixbt.com, the card is 247 mm long and occupies two expansion slots in the PC case. This makes it a suitable choice for compact and mid-sized system units.

Technical specifications and cooling system

To ensure stable operation of the graphics card, Palit engineers equipped it with a cooling system consisting of two fans and three heat pipes. A single eight-pin (8-pin) connector is required for power supply. The device design is simple and functional, crafted without excessive decorations.

The "OC" (Overclocked) suffix in the model name indicates that it comes factory-overclocked. However, in practice, this figure is only 0.8 percent higher than the reference model. While this does not provide a significant performance boost for the user, it guarantees that the card operates at stable high frequencies.

The RTX 3060 series is also among the best-selling models in the Uzbekistan market among gamers and video editors. The arrival of the new Infinity 2 OC model creates additional opportunities, especially for users aiming to build a budget-friendly yet powerful computer. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the official price of the new model, but it is expected to be one of the most competitive offers in its segment.