The classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memory

·6·Technology
The classic returns: Palit introduces a new GeForce RTX 3060 model with 12 GB of memory

Palit, a well-established player in the graphics card market, has brought back the GeForce RTX 3060, a model that has become a favorite for many, in a new form. Described as the "return of a classic," this model is named GeForce RTX 3060 Infinity 2 OC and stands out for its large video memory capacity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new model is equipped with 12 GB of video memory, which is sufficient for modern games and graphic tasks. The manufacturer states that this device is designed to provide users with reliable and stable performance at an affordable price. Although new generation NVIDIA cards have entered the market, the RTX 3060 has not lost its popularity due to its price-to-quality ratio.

Technically, the GeForce RTX 3060 Infinity 2 OC model is based on the standard RTX 3060 chip and features a mid-range configuration. According to ixbt.com, the card is 247 mm long and occupies two expansion slots in the PC case. This makes it a suitable choice for compact and mid-sized system units.

Technical specifications and cooling system

To ensure stable operation of the graphics card, Palit engineers equipped it with a cooling system consisting of two fans and three heat pipes. A single eight-pin (8-pin) connector is required for power supply. The device design is simple and functional, crafted without excessive decorations.

The "OC" (Overclocked) suffix in the model name indicates that it comes factory-overclocked. However, in practice, this figure is only 0.8 percent higher than the reference model. While this does not provide a significant performance boost for the user, it guarantees that the card operates at stable high frequencies.

The RTX 3060 series is also among the best-selling models in the Uzbekistan market among gamers and video editors. The arrival of the new Infinity 2 OC model creates additional opportunities, especially for users aiming to build a budget-friendly yet powerful computer. The manufacturer has not yet disclosed the official price of the new model, but it is expected to be one of the most competitive offers in its segment.

NVIDIAPalitGeForce RTX 3060Graphics CardTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Thinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI modelThinking Machines, the startup founded by Mira Murati, unveils its first open AI modelToday, 00:00Microsoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIMicrosoft patches critical vulnerability in Age of Empires IIYesterday, 23:53SpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightSpaceX shares fall below IPO price ahead of Starship flightYesterday, 23:28Cloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storageCloud Mail launches new tool to clear smartphone storageYesterday, 23:26Apple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedApple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google RevealedYesterday, 23:20Google launches the largest solar energy project in US historyGoogle launches the largest solar energy project in US historyYesterday, 22:58
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures