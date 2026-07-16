Conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: Joe Hart defends the young star

·0·Sport
Conflict between Jude Bellingham and Thomas Tuchel: Joe Hart defends the young star

Following England's difficult and dramatic quarter-final victory over Norway in the World Cup, the atmosphere within the team has become slightly tense. The difference of opinion between Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and head coach Thomas Tuchel has become the focus of the sports community. In this situation, former England goalkeeper Joe Hart has come to the defense of the young midfielder. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The issue is that after the 2-1 win against Norway (in extra time), Thomas Tuchel openly stated that he was not fully satisfied with the team's performance. When the coach's critical comments were relayed to Jude Bellingham during an interview, the player reacted somewhat sharply and dismissively. Joe Hart, speaking on BBC One, noted that journalists deliberately asked the question in a negative tone to provoke the player.

The "cunning" approach of journalists

In Joe Hart's opinion, Jude Bellingham felt attacked. "If you pay attention to the questions asked to Jude, you will see they were a bit unfair. Because only the negative aspects of what Thomas Tuchel said were relayed to him. Of course, he reacts that way, because after giving his all on the pitch and doing an amazing job, it felt like everyone was only talking about the flaws," says the former goalkeeper.

Jude Bellingham was involved in both goals during the match, leading his team to the semi-finals. Exhausted and emotional, the player responded to the coach's criticism in an interview with ITV with a "Whatever" attitude. He also hinted that the coach might not understand how difficult it is to play in the hot weather and against strong performers like Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard on the opposing side.

Thomas Tuchel tries to defuse the situation

The misunderstanding could have negatively affected the team's morale ahead of England's semi-final match against Argentina. However, Thomas Tuchel tried to rectify the situation quickly. The German specialist explained that his criticism was not a sign of disrespect towards the players, but a pursuit of high standards. He emphasized that he loves his team and his players, but the quality of play needs further improvement.

"I was not 100 percent satisfied with my team's performance and I stand by that. We can play faster and more accurately. Technical errors could have cost us dearly. This is not a problem, just aspects we need to work on. There is no conflict between me and the team; I fully trust my players," Tuchel added at the press conference.

Currently, the England national team is focusing its attention on the semi-final. Jude Bellingham's leadership on the pitch and Thomas Tuchel's tactical vision remain the key factors for the team on the road to the final. Experts believe that such minor disputes occur in strong teams and often become additional motivation on the path to victory.

EnglandJude BellinghamThomas TuchelFootballWorld Cup
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