Tuchel after defeat: "I have no regrets"

England missed out on a spot in the 2026 World Cup final with just minutes to go. Despite this, head coach Thomas Tuchel took full responsibility for the squad selection and tactical decisions against Argentina, stating he has no regrets for now.

“I am the one who makes the decisions”

Following the semi-final against Argentina, the England manager's substitutions and the team's attempt to protect the lead became the center of discussion.

Tuchel did not shy away from criticism. He noted that he had analyzed the match, made specific decisions, and that as the coach, he takes full responsibility for the result.

“You can argue with millions of coaches, but I am the one who makes the decisions.”

In his view, England against Argentinaplayed one of their best matches in the tournament and deserved the 1-0 lead.

They were minutes away from the final

England opened the scoring in the second half with a goal from Anthony Gordon. Thomas Tuchel's team kept the reigning world champions' main threats at bay for a long time.

However, Argentina increased the pressure significantly at the end of the match. Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in stoppage time. In both attacks, Lionel Messi provided the decisive pass.

Key Events Result England's goal 55th minute Argentina's equalizer 85th minute Winning goal 90+2 minute Final score England 1-2 Argentina

What changed after the opening goal?

Tuchel admitted that England became overly passive after taking the lead. He said the players were unable to control the ball, struggled to transition from defense, and allowed the opponent many passing and shooting opportunities.

According to Reuters calculations, England had only 12 percent possession between Gordon's goal and Argentina's winner. This figure shows how intense Argentina's pressure was.

Tuchel explained his switch to a five-man defense as a desire to close spaces in the center and the penalty area. However, the tactical shift could not stop Argentina's relentless attacks.

“The team gave everything”

Despite the defeat, the German coach praised the players' effort and spirit.

“The team gave everything. We were so, so close to winning.”

Tuchel believes England performed at a very high level given the circumstances. He recalled that the team had traveled long distances throughout the tournament, played at altitude and in hot weather, and were shorthanded in some matches.

The coach emphasized that the team, having overcome all these difficulties, showed character in the semi-final as well.

No regrets, but the pain remains

Although Tuchel says he has "no regrets," this defeat will not pass without pain for England. The team came very close to reaching their first World Cup final since 1966.

England were still leading with five minutes left in regulation time. But instead of looking for a second goal, the team tried to protect their lead and fell under Argentina's pressure.

Tuchel said it is too early to evaluate the entire tournament now. In his opinion, the players and coaching staff must first process the emotional blow of the semi-final.

The tournament is not over for England yet

England will play their final match of the 2026 World Cup against France. The two teams will face off for third place and the bronze medal. Argentina will compete against Spain for the world title in the final.

The third-place match will allow Tuchel's team to end the tournament with a win. However, the final minutes of the semi-final will certainly be discussed in English football for a long time.

The main question remains open

Tuchel took full responsibility and said he was proud of his team. But in football, the result is sometimes decided by one decision, one pass, or a few minutes of passivity.

England came close to beating Argentina, but coming close was not enough to reach the final.

Do you think England's defeat was caused by Tuchel's defensive decisions, or was Argentina's pressure simply too hard to withstand?