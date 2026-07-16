Kane reveals what he admitted after the match against Messi

·98·Sport
Kane reveals what he admitted after the match against Messi

The England national team came very close to reaching the 2026 World Cup final, but Argentina completely turned the situation around at the end of the game. After the defeat, Harry Kane specifically acknowledged the influence of the 39-year-old Lionel Mession the pitch.

England's dream shattered in the final minutes

Thomas Tuchel's team took the lead in the semifinal after Anthony Gordon's 55th-minute goal. However, England focused more on defense to maintain their lead and could not withstand Argentina's pressure at the end of the match.

Enzo Fernandez equalized in the 85th minute. In stoppage time, Lionel Messi's pass set up Lautaro Martinez for the winning goal.

Event

Minute

England's first goal

55

Enzo Fernandez's equalizer

85

Lautaro Martinez's winning goal

90+2

Final result

Argentina — 2:1

Kane calls Messi the greatest player in history

After the match, Kane expressed his amazement that Messi is still performing at such a level in decisive games at the age of 39.

“Seeing what Messi is doing at 39, I don't even think about whether this World Cup will be my last. Messi is the greatest player in history.”

The England captain said the team did everything possible to neutralize the Argentine star. But every time Messi received the ball, he seemed to return to the game with renewed energy.

“We did everything we could to stop him, but every time he got the ball, he seemed to come alive again,” said Kane.

Messi didn't score, but decided the outcome

In the semifinal, Messi did not find the back of the net. Nevertheless, his skill was evident in the decisive moment of the match.

The Argentina captain provided a precise assist for Lautaro Martinez's winning goal. According to the AP, Messi remains the key figure of the Argentine attack with eight goals and four assists in the tournament.

This game showed another truth: Messi's impact cannot be measured only by goals scored. A single movement with the ball, his vision of the field, or an unexpected pass can change the fate of the entire match.

Will this be the last World Cup for Kane?

After the defeat, questions arose about the England captain's future with the national team. However, Kane stated that he is not yet thinking about ending his World Cup career.

He cited Messi's performance at 39 as an example, hinting that age is not the decisive criterion in football. The England striker has scored six goals in this tournament and remains among the top scorers.

Player

Goals

Lionel Messi

8

Kylian Mbappe

8

Harry Kane

6

Bronze for England, final for Argentina

England will now face France for third place. Argentina will fight Spain in the final for the World Cup title.

The night in Atlanta was a hard lesson for Kane and England. The team was minutes away from the final, but Messi had the final word on the big stage once again.

Do you think 39-year-old Messi can lead Argentina to the championship in the final against Spain?

Harry KaneLionel MessiArgentinaEnglandLautaro Martinez
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