Affordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors Innovation

·25·Technology
Affordable $15,000 Electric Vehicle Unveiled in the USA: The New Chip Motors Innovation

The US-based startup Chip Motors has unveiled its new Life Utility Vehicle (LUV) model, aiming to revolutionize the compact electric vehicle market. This vehicle is attracting attention for its simple design, extensive customization options, and affordable price. It also incorporates unusual technologies, such as a remote operation service. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the base version of the electric vehicle is priced at $15,000, while the extended six-seater variant will be available for $18,000. The manufacturer plans to begin initial deliveries in 2027. Currently, customers can place a pre-order with a refundable deposit of $250.

Technical Capabilities and Unique Design

The new Chip Motors vehicle is equipped with an LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery, capable of covering up to 160 kilometers (100 miles) on a single charge. The car's top speed is limited to 40 km/h, making it convenient primarily for short distances within cities and resort areas. It uses a NACS connector for charging and can be connected to both 110 V and 240 V networks.

The interior of the car is designed to be highly practical. For instance, the cabin can be washed out with a hose, making it an ideal choice for outdoor trips. The model is also equipped with a vertical central display, cameras, and radars to monitor road conditions.

Unusual Options: TV and Remote Control

Chip Motors offers its customers unexpected additional features. One of the most interesting aspects is the TV and speakers installed in the front trunk. This feature serves as an entertainment hub during picnics or outdoor recreation. Through an online configurator, buyers can customize the body color, seat types, and roof and door designs to their liking.

Another important innovation is the Chip Go service. Through this system, a remote operator can take control of the vehicle when necessary. This function is useful in the following situations:

  • Parking the car in difficult spots;
  • Delivering cargo to a destination;
  • Situations where the driver is tired or struggling with control.
The company aims to upgrade this system to a full Level 4 autopilot in the future. Such compact and economical vehicles could generate significant interest in Uzbekistan, especially for use in tourist zones and closed areas.

Electric VehicleChip MotorsTechnologyUSAAutopilot
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