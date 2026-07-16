SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane

·39·Technology
SpaceX is building the Mechazilla tower at Cape Canaveral using the world's most powerful crane

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has accelerated construction of a new launch site for Starship, the largest rocket in human history. At the Kennedy Space Center, the Liebherr LR 13000, the crane with the highest lifting capacity in the world, has completed the installation of the sixth module of the massive service tower. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

According to NASASpaceflight observers, work at the LC-37A launch complex is progressing at a high pace. After the sixth module was placed, specialists secured the seventh section to a special lifting spreader. This tower will not only service the rocket but also perform the task of "catching" it in mid-air during landing.

The construction utilizes the Liebherr LR 13000, the world's most powerful crawler crane, manufactured in Germany and capable of lifting up to 3000 tons. The involvement of such heavy machinery highlights the immense scale of the Starship project. Due to its complex mechanisms, the tower has earned the nickname "Mechazilla" among engineers.

A new life for a historic site

Notably, construction is taking place at the historic SLC-37 site. In the past, this area served to launch Saturn IB rockets as part of the famous Apollo program, and later, Delta IV launch vehicles. Now, this site is becoming the center of a new era of space exploration — reusable super-heavy rockets.

At the same time, deliveries of new sections for the Orbital Launch Mount (OLM) and special reservoirs for ground infrastructure continue to the Roberts Road production site. This shows that SpaceX intends to complete not just one tower, but an entire technological complex in a short time.

Competition is heating up: Blue Origin is not falling behind

In the space race, Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is also showing activity. According to reports, the height of the Vehicle Refurbishment Facility (VRF) building has increased significantly. Observers noted that a massive opening has appeared in the building, which is expected to serve as a large technological access corridor or gate.

Additionally, at the LC-36 launch complex, Blue Origin dismantled another section of the existing tower. The fact that both companies are working simultaneously with heavy cranes means that the space infrastructure race at Cape Canaveral has reached a new stage. The success of the Starship project will be crucial for future lunar exploration and missions to Mars.

SpaceXStarshipMechazillaElon MuskSpace Technology
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