Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 17

·46·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 17

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 17 is expected to increase by around 6–7 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

MKBank — 12,050 soums.
Garantbank — 12,045 soums.
Infinbank — 12,040 soums.
• NBU — 12,040 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Asakabank — 12,080 soums.
• Anorbank — 12,080 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,085 soums.
• BRB — 12,100 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rates.

MKBankGarantbankInfinbankAsakabankAnorbank
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