Lionel Scaloni admits: This was Argentina's best performance

Argentina returned from the brink of defeat against England in the 2026 World Cup semifinal to reach the final for the second consecutive time. After the match, Lionel Scaloni praised his team's performance, stating that this was their best game of the tournament.

England were very close to the final

England took the lead in the second half with a goal from Anthony Gordon. Thomas Tuchel's side tried to maintain their advantage, while Argentina pushed forward with great intensity in the final minutes.

In the 85th minute Lionel Messiprovided a pass that allowed Enzo Fernández to equalize. In stoppage time, Messi sent a cross from the right flank into the penalty area, and substitute Lautaro Martínez headed in the winning goal.

Event Minute Anthony Gordon goal 55 Enzo Fernández goal 85 Lautaro Martínez goal 90+2 Final score Argentina — 2:1

“We play better when we face adversity”

Scaloni believes that Argentina's players do not panic under pressure. On the contrary, difficult situations reveal the team's inner strength.

“In football, as in life, you have to fight until the end. This team plays even better when facing difficulties.”

The head coach emphasized that Argentina did not abandon their plan even when trailing. The team hit the woodwork, created six or seven dangerous chances, and did not stop until the final minutes. Scaloni pointed to this character as the main reason for the victory.

The substitutes are also part of the victory

The Argentina coach praised not only the starting lineup but also the players who did not take the field.

He believes that the atmosphere in the team is defined by the attitude of such players. Even those without playing time support their teammates from training, the dressing room, and the bench.

In the match against England, this unity influenced the result. Lautaro Martínez, who came on in the 81st minute, scored the goal that secured a place in the final just a few minutes later.

The comeback against Egypt is also behind them

This is not the first time Argentina has escaped a difficult situation in this World Cup. In the Round of 16, the team was trailing 0-2 against Egypt before scoring three goals in the final minutes to win. After that match, Scaloni could not hide his emotions and called the comeback “epic.”

After the semifinal against England, the coach stated that the new match had surpassed the previous favorite.

“We thought the game against Egypt was the best, but this match surpassed it.”

This time, the opponent, the pressure, and the stakes were different. Although Argentina was out of the final until the 85th minute, they completely changed the script of the match within seven minutes.

Praise is not the main motivation for Scaloni

The Argentina head coach did not want to link the team's results to his personal reputation. He openly stated that what people say about him is not his primary motivation.

For Scaloni, the most important thing is for the players to show their potential on the pitch, find answers to complex situations, and be ready for the next game.

The coach's approach fits the system he has built in Argentina. Reuters described Scaloni's team as a cohesive collective that has repeatedly escaped difficult situations and found a way to win at the decisive moment.

Now the final test against Spain

Argentina will fight for the World Cup title against Spain in the final. Spain defeated France 2-0 in the semifinal, while Argentina has won all seven of their matches in the tournament.

Scaloni's charges are aiming for a second consecutive title. If Argentina wins the final, they will become the first team since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to successfully defend the men's World Cup title.

However, Spain remains one of the tournament's most difficult opponents with their ball possession, high pressing, and solid defense. Argentina will have to show the character they displayed against England once again in the final.

Do you think Argentina can show their ability to escape difficult situations in the final against Spain as well?