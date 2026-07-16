Argentina Equals Brazil in World Cup Final Appearances: A Historic Milestone

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Argentina Equals Brazil in World Cup Final Appearances: A Historic Milestone

Argentina reached the 2026 World Cup final after a dramatic late victory over England, writing a new chapter in the nation's football history. Lionel Scaloni and his team have now equaled five-time world champions Brazil in the number of World Cup final appearances.

A Final Secured in the Dying Minutes

England took the lead in the 55th minute through a goal by Anthony Gordon. However, Argentina refused to surrender: Enzo Fernández equalized in the 85th minute, and substitute Lautaro Martínez scored the winner in the 90+2nd minute. Both goals were assisted by Lionel Messi .

Thus, the reigning world champions have reached the decisive match for the second consecutive time. Argentina will now face Spain, who defeated France 2-0 in their semi-final.

The Seventh Final in Argentina's History

The 2026 result marks Argentina's seventh World Cup final. The team first reached the decisive match in 1930 and has participated in the championship game six more times since then.

Year

Argentina's Result

1930

Runner-up

1978

Champion

1986

Champion

1990

Runner-up

2014

Runner-up

2022

Champion

2026

Final against Spain

Argentina won the title in 1978, 1986, and 2022. FIFA records also recognize the country as a three-time world champion.

Leveling with Brazil

Brazil has also reached the final stage of the World Cup seven times. The South American giant competed for the title in 1950, 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 1998, and 2002.

Brazil won five of these attempts, remaining the record holder for the number of World Cup titles to date. Their championships came in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002.

National Team

Finals

Titles

Germany

8

4

Argentina

7

3

Brazil

7

5

Only Germany Ahead

The absolute record for World Cup final appearances belongs to Germany. Combining the results of Germany and West Germany, the Germans have participated in the decisive match eight times and won four titles. FIFA also recognizes Germany as a four-time world champion.

Thus, by reaching the final against Spain, Argentina not only gained another opportunity for the title but also leveled with Brazil in the historical rankings and moved one step closer to Germany.

A Historic Opportunity Against Spain

If Argentina wins the final, it will be the country's fourth world title. The team could also become the first to defend its title since Brazil, who won back-to-back championships in 1958 and 1962.

Spain will be aiming for its second title since 2010. The final will feature the experienced Argentina led by Lionel Messi against the new generation of Spain led by Lamine Yamal.

Now, the Trophy Matters More Than the Record

Argentina showed character in a tough match against England to reach their seventh final. But for Scaloni's team, simply equaling Brazil is not enough.

The main goal now is to defeat Spain, secure a second consecutive championship, and further cement their place in World Cup history.

Do you think Argentina can beat Spain and become world champions for the fourth time?

ArgentinaBrazilLionel MessiEnglandFIFA
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