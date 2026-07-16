Temperatures in Uzbekistan may rise to 48 degrees from July 18–20

·1·Uzbekistan
Temperatures in Uzbekistan may rise to 48 degrees from July 18–20

In Uzbekistan, anomalous heat is expected from July 18–20. According to Uzhydromet, this is due to the influx of very hot air masses from the south.

According to the forecast, air temperatures in many parts of the country will rise to 45 degrees during these days. In southern regions and desert areas, temperatures could reach up to 48 degrees.

Additionally, strengthening winds are forecast in some areas. Wind speeds may reach 13–22 m/s, with a possibility of dust storms in some regions.

Under such weather conditions, the public is advised not to stay outdoors for long periods during the hottest time of the day, to drink plenty of fluids, and to limit unnecessary travel.

УзгидрометИссиқ ҳавоЧанг-тўзонОб-ҳавоҲарорат
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