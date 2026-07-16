Barcelona strengthens attacking line: Karim Adeyemi undergoes medical

·0·Sport
Barcelona strengthens attacking line: Karim Adeyemi undergoes medical

Spanish club Barcelona is on the verge of completing another major deal in the summer transfer window. Germany international and Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is undergoing all necessary procedures to join the Catalan side. This transfer is seen as a significant step toward boosting the team's attacking potential. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Mundo Deportivo, the 24-year-old footballer arrived in Barcelona on Wednesday and underwent a medical examination at the Hospital de Barcelona. After tests lasting nearly two hours, the player headed to his hotel to await the finalization of the club's paperwork.

Transfer details and financial aspects

The agreement between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund totals 29 million euros. Under the contract, the Catalans will pay an initial guaranteed fee of 22 million euros. The remaining 7 million euros will be provided as bonuses based on the player's performance and achievements.

Both parties are currently busy finalizing administrative formalities. According to Goal.com, the transfer is expected to be officially announced on Thursday evening or Friday morning. Only then will Karim Adeyemi be able to join team training and meet his new teammates.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick played a key role in the realization of this transfer. The coach is well-acquainted with Adeyemi's capabilities, as it was Flick who oversaw the forward's debut during his time managing the German national team. Now, they will continue their collaboration at the club level.

Presentation ceremony and future plans

Although the transfer is expected to be announced in the coming hours, the official presentation ceremony is scheduled for next week. This is because club president Joan Laporta and sporting director Deco are currently in the USA. They traveled to watch a high-profile match between Spain and Argentina.

Hansi Flick intends to integrate his new pupil into the starting lineup as quickly as possible. Karim Adeyemi is expected to participate in the two training sessions scheduled for Friday. This will help the forward restore his physical condition and learn tactical schemes ahead of the new season.

BarcelonaKarim AdeyemiBorussia DortmundTransferHansi Flick
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