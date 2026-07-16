Moonshot AI reaches a new milestone in the AI race: Kimi 3 model to be unveiled

The new Kimi 3 model, currently being developed by China's Moonshot AI lab, is expected to be a true game-changer in the world of artificial intelligence. It is speculated that the model could match or even surpass the capabilities of Anthropic's most powerful Opus 4.8 development. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing its own sources. This is reported by reported by.

The previously released Kimi K2 models by Moonshot AI were highly regarded in the open-source systems market. They proved their ability to compete with the world's most advanced models by securing leading positions in various benchmark tests. The upcoming Kimi 3 is expected to further solidify this success and completely bridge the gap with closed-system giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

China's largest open-weight model

According to reports, Kimi 3 will be the largest open-weight AI model created in China. Its parameter count is expected to reach between 2 trillion and 3 trillion. This metric demonstrates the high level of the model's ability to process data and perform complex logical tasks. The new model is scheduled to be officially announced in the coming days.

The company's financial position is also growing rapidly. Moonshot AI is currently conducting a new investment round, which could bring the startup's total valuation to $31.5 billion. For comparison, when the company raised $2 billion in May of this year, its market value was estimated at $20 billion.

Security and alternative solutions

Currently, there is growing debate in the tech world surrounding the expensive and closed models of companies like OpenAI and Anthropic. Many large enterprises are taking precautionary measures when uploading their confidential data to platforms like ChatGPT or Claude. They are concerned about data leaks or the data being used by companies to train their own models.

For this reason, open-source models from companies like Moonshot, DeepSeek, and Z.ai are becoming an attractive alternative for corporate clients. In addition to being more affordable, such models allow companies to customize the system to their needs and maintain full control over their data. The increasing global competitiveness of Chinese models could put an end to the monopoly in the AI market.