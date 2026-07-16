How was the woman kept in a barn for 7 years rescued?

A horrific crime has been uncovered in Takhar province, Afghanistan. It was revealed that a woman named Tobon had been imprisoned by her husband in a barn for 7 years. During this time, she was completely cut off from the outside world and lived in harsh conditions unfit for human habitation.

According to reports, the woman's young son was also left with her a year ago. Since then, the mother and child were forced to live in captivity together for a long time.

The incident came to the attention of law enforcement agencies following information provided by local residents. During a special operation, the woman and her child were rescued and taken to a safe area.

Initial examinations showed that the woman suffered serious physical and psychological harm as a result of long-term abuse and harsh conditions. She is currently receiving necessary care from qualified doctors and psychologists.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. It was reported that the woman's husband has been arrested and investigations are being conducted in accordance with the law.

This incident has once again brought the issue of protecting the rights of women and children in Afghanistan to the agenda. Human rights defenders are calling for stronger measures against violence and stricter protection for victims to prevent such tragedies from recurring.