Rodri ahead of the World Cup final: “We have come here only to win”

·0·Sport
Rodri ahead of the World Cup final: “We have come here only to win”

Spain captain Rodri Hernandez has called on his teammates to unite and give their all ahead of the World Cup final in North America. The Manchester City midfielder emphasized that as “La Roja” fights for its second world title in history, the team's primary goal is nothing short of becoming champions. A fighting spirit prevails in the Spanish camp ahead of the decisive clash against Argentina in New Jersey, reports Goal.com. reports .

Since the start of the tournament, Rodri has promoted a single motto in the dressing room: “I have come here to win the World Cup.” His leadership on the pitch and Spain's solid performances have carried the team to the final. However, the experienced footballer knows well that the main job is not yet done and the toughest test lies ahead. According to him, winning the final will not be easy.

“If anyone thinks we will become World Champions without suffering, they are sorely mistaken. We are playing against the best teams in the world, but our squad has shown it has matured enough to win this tournament,” Marca quotes Rodri as saying. He expressed confidence that the patience and growth the team has shown throughout the tournament will pay off in the end.

A historic clash at MetLife Stadium

Luis de la Fuente's charges have arrived in the New York area where the final will take place. According to Periodico, the team's flight from Dallas was delayed by several hours due to a severe thunderstorm. Despite this, the players landed at Newark airport at night and settled into their base in Montclair. The match at MetLife Stadium on Sunday has a unique “Finalissima” status, as it pits the reigning European and South American champions against each other.

For Rodri, this final is also extremely important in terms of personal records. If Spain wins, he will become the seventh player in football history to have won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, and the Ballon d'Or. This list includes legendary names like Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi, and Rodri is close to joining them.

The atmosphere within the team is surprisingly calm. Mikel Oyarzabal noted that excessive excitement could be harmful. “I am as calm as I was on the first day. We didn't even imagine reaching the final, but we are proud to be here now,” he says. Young talent Pau Cubarsi also stated that he has managed to control his nerves ahead of the final and is looking forward to the game in New York.

The Spanish public is waiting for a second championship star after 2010. The match against Argentina will be not only a battle for the trophy but also a showdown between two different football schools. According to Goal.com, both teams have reached the final without serious losses, promising fans a true football spectacle.

SpainRodriWorld CupArgentinaFootball
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