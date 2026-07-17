Pelé's Jersey Sold for $4.88 Million: Numbers Cut from Equipment Bags

·31·Sport
Pelé's Jersey Sold for $4.88 Million: Numbers Cut from Equipment Bags

The iconic blue number 10 jersey worn by Brazilian and world football legend Pelé in the 1958 World Cup final has been sold at the famous Sotheby's auction in New York for a record $4.88 million (approximately 4.3 million euros). This price makes it the second most expensive piece of sports memorabilia in auction history.

Zamin.uz presents the fascinating story behind this legendary jersey, its half-century journey, and why it was blue.

The world's most expensive football shirts: The Pele and Maradona debate

Pelé's jersey caused a real stir among sports collectors. It currently sits behind only one record-holder among football shirts sold at auction:

Player

Tournament and Year

Sale Price

Auction and Year Sold

Diego Maradona

1986 World Cup Quarter-final (vs England, 'Hand of God' goal)

Over 8.1 million euros

Sotheby's, 2022

Pelé

1958 World Cup Final (vs Sweden, Brazil's first title)

$4.88 million (~4.3 million euros)

Sotheby's, 2026

Numbers cut from bags and the history of the blue kit

In the 1958 World Cup final in Sweden, the Brazilian national team wearing blue was a forced measure.

The issue was that the hosts, Sweden, also traditionally played in yellow. After organizers demanded Brazil change their yellow kit, the team had to urgently prepare blue jerseys.

An interesting fact from that era: In 1958, manufacturing sportswear was not as modern as it is today. Brazilian players hand-stitched the Brazilian Football Confederation emblem and the numbers on the back themselves. The yellow fabric used for the numbers was cut from simple equipment bags.

It was in this hand-stitched blue number 10 jersey that 17-year-old Pelé scored two goals against Sweden in the final, leading Brazil to their first-ever World Cup title. The match ended in a 5-2 victory for the Brazilians.

The half-century journey of the jersey

The path the legendary kit took before reaching the New York auction is full of interesting events:

  1. The accidental number 10: June 1958.

At the start of the tournament, Dida wore the number 10. However, after Pelé scored against the USSR in the third group stage match and secured his place in the squad, the jersey with that number was given to Pelé due to a technical error.

  1. A gift to a friend: July 1958.

Pelé and Dida were roommates. After the tournament ended, Pelé gifted this historic jersey to his teammate and friend Dida.

  1. Donation to a museum: 1993.

Dida handed the jersey to his family, and years later it was donated to the Sports Museum in his hometown of Maceió.

  1. First auction: 2004.

The museum sold the jersey through a Christie's auction, and it remained in a private collection for a long time.

  1. New record: July 2026.

Years later, the legendary jersey was sold at a Sotheby's auction for $4.88 million. The new owner chose to remain anonymous.

Guarantee of authenticity

Proving that such a valuable historical item was not a fake was crucial. Sotheby's fully guaranteed the authenticity of the jersey. Its legitimacy was officially confirmed not only by its first owner, Dida, but also by three other legendary members of that famous championship squad — Nilton Santos, Orlando Peçanha and Mário Zagallo as well.

PeléWorld CupFootball HistorySotheby'sSports Memorabilia
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