Dollar exchange rate expected to drop on July 20

The dollar exchange rate effective for July 20 is expected to decrease by approximately 54–55 soums. This was reported by the Bankir Telegram channel.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

• Garantbank — 12,080 soums.

• Hayotbank — 12,080 soums.

• Universalbank — 12,080 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,070 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Anorbank — 12,105 soums.

• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,115 soums.

• Asakabank — 12,120 soums.

• Kapitalbank — 12,125 soums.

Rates may change throughout the day. Please visit the banks' official websites for the exact rate.